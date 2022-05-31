APC panel reportedly impressed with Tinubu's knowledge of economy, others

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)'s presidential screening panel are reportedly impressed with Bola Tinubu

According to Bayo Onanauga, the former Lagos state governor shows his knowledge with the way and manner he answered the questions asked him

When he appeared before the panel, the APC chieftain was said to have highlighted his achievements and why he is fit to be president

Presidential aspirant on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu, who on Monday, May 30, appeared before the party’s screening panel has reportedly impressed the panelist during his session.

The screening committee, chaired by John Oyegun, were impressed with the way and manner Tinubu answered and provided insight into many of the questions asked.

This was disclosed in a statement by Bayo Adenuga, spokesman of the Tinubu campaign organisation.

He said when he appeared before the panel, the former Lagos governor highlighted his achievements and why he is fit to be president.

The statement read in part:

“Tinubu impressed the panel during the screening process with the way and manner he answered and provided insight into many of the questions asked."

“Some of the questions bordered on his upbringing, educational and professional background. He confidently told the panel why he is qualified to fly the flag of APC as its presidential candidate.

“He cited his success as governor of Lagos State, his raising the internal revenue generation of the state from a paltry N600M monthly, which has now grown to N51Billion today. “He also cited his invitation to Enron to begin the first state-backed power generation in Nigeria and how Nigeria will need to take the power transmission lines as a highway.

“Tinubu in his answers demonstrated vast knowledge in economic management and perfect understanding of Nigeria’s political economy. “The screening committee expressed satisfaction with Tinubu’s knowledge of the economy and sociopolitical issues that are affecting the country.”

2023 presidency: Tinubu vows not to step down for anyone

Bola Tinubu has reportedly insisted that he will not step down for any preferred candidate.

The frontline aspirant on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was said to have made this known when he appeared before the party’s presidential screening committee.

Leadership newspaper claims Tinubu made this known right before the committee that he won’t agree to a consensus under any circumstance.

