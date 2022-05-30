Pius Anyim has bemoaned the voting process employed during the Peoples Democratic Party primary election

According to Anyim, the process employed by the opposition party is obsolete and should not be in use

Going further, he pondered whether the quest to find solutions to the country’s challenges would be achieved by such behaviours

Following his loss at the just concluded Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary, Pius Anyim, one of the presidential aspirants of the party has accused the party delegates of voting based on sentiments.

Anyim who was a former secretary to the government of federation made this known after former Nigeria’s vice president, Atiku Abubakar emerged winner in the exercise, Premium Times reports.

Abubakar polled 371 votes to defeat his closest rival, Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers state who secured 237 votes in the keenly contested primary of the party on Saturday.

A total of 767 delegates were accredited for the exercise.

Anyim who garnered 14 votes, said he was shocked to observe that consideration for the voting was not based on burning national issues.

He said:

“I am proud to have gone through the race to the end. However, I am shocked that consideration for voting the PDP presidential candidate was not based on burning national issues and how to resolve them, but still on the old primordial sentiments.

“It appears doubtful if our search for nationhood is yielding any results."

The former Nigeria’s Senate President, however, congratulated Mr Abubakar on his emergence as the party’s candidate ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Recall that on Saturday, May 28, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar emerged as the presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 general elections.

Atiku polled 371 votes to emerge the winner of the PDP presidential primary which was held at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja. Following his victory, another huge task Atiku will now undertake is to choose his running mate for the 2023 presidential election.

In Nigerian politics, the choice of a running mate plays a significant role in the chances of a candidate being elected. Thus, the former vice president has to be meticulous and tactical in selecting his running mate for the poll.

