The Labour Party will be conducting its presidential primary election on Monday, May 30, in Asaba, Delta state capital city

There are two leading aspirants who would be contesting for the 2023 presidential ticket under the Labour Party

These two individuals include Peter Obi who had just resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party and a professor of political economics Pat Utomi

The former 2023 presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi is set to contest Labour Party's ticket on Monday, May 20.

The Cable reports that Obi would be slugging it out with Pat Utomi, a professor of political economy.

Peter Obi will be contesting against Pat Utomi to secure the Labour Party's 2023 presidential ticket. Photo: Guardian

It was gathered that the national convention of the Labour Party would take place on Monday in Asaba, the Delta state capital with Obi and Utomi as the two leading contestants for the party's presidential ticket.

More about Peter Obi and Pat Utomi

Obi, a former contender in the PDP had joined the Labour party hours after announcing his resignation from the major opposition party.

He admitted that his decision to dump the PDP for the Labour party aligns with the interest of Nigerians across different sectors.

The former Anambra state governor and a 2019 vice presidential running mate to Atiku Abubakar in the PDP said he was desperate to see Nigeria work by taking the country from consumption to production.

On the other hand, Utomi is the co-convener of the National Consultative Front (NCFront).

The professor of political economy is one of the stakeholders creating awareness on the need for a third force that will break the dominance of two major political parties in the country.

