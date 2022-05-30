Senator Rochas Okorocha, former governor of Imo state appeared the federal high court in Abuja on Monday, May 30

He was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for a 17-count charge bordering on money laundering

Meanwhile, Rochas was arraigned alongside an APC stalwart who was also alleged for conspiracy in the fraud allegation

FCT, Abuja - Justice Inyang Ekwo of the federal high court in Abuja has ordered the detention of Senator Rochas Okorocha in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

His detention will continue pending when his bail application has been determined by the federal high court, the Nation newspaper reported.

As gathered by Legit.ng, APC stalwart, Anyim Nyerere Chinenye will also join Senator Okorocha in EFCC custody for also being alleged of conspiracy with the accused.

Justice Inyang Ekwo gave the order on Monday after Okorocha, Chinenye and five companies were arraigned on a 17-count money laundering charge filed by the EFCC.

Court to hear Okorocha bail application

Justice Ekwo adjourned till Tuesday for the hearing of the bail applications by Okorocha and Chinenye.

The five companies are: Naphtali International Limited, Perfect Finish Multi Projects Limited, Consolid Projects Consulting Limited, Pramif International Limited and Legend World Concepts Limited.

Okorocha facing 17-count charge for money laundering

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Okorocha is facing a 17 count charge for money laundering. It was gathered that Senator Rochas during his time as governor of of Imo state was involved in a an N2.9billion fraud.

As alleged by the EFCC, Rochas and his cohorts collaborated to divert public funds into a private account for personal

The EFCC stated that Senator Rochas committed the alleged offence in February, 2016.

My father's arrest is political – Okorochas daughter

Meanwhile, Okorocha's daughter, Uloma Nwosu alleged that the arrest of her father was politically facilitated.

She further alleged that her father had not been quizzed by the anti-graft agency since his forceful arrest from his Abuja residence.

The EFCC, however, denied the allegation stating that Senator Rochas was arrested on the premise of jumping administrative bail earlier granted to him in his previous case with the commission.

