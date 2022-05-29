The police have arrested 10 suspected pickpockets at the Saturday’s Special Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja.

A police officer, Insp. Maina Gambo told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the gate D of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, that most of the suspected were arrested after they were caught red-handed by their victims.

“I think we arrested more than 10 suspects because even at this gate we got up to seven, most of them were caught stealing cell phones of delegates.

“This happens usually when people are rushing trying to get into the stadium.

“There was a case of a young man whose wrist watch was snatched and was immediately alerted by people around and the suspect was handed over to us,” Gambo said.

He said that most of the suspects were taken to a police station for investigation and possible prosecution.

” We have a special unit that is in charge of cases like that to ensure proper investigation, ” he said.

