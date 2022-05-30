Iyorchia Ayu has commended Aminu Tambuwal, governor of Sokoto, for his role at the just-concluded presidential primary of the party

Tambuwal, who is contesting the presidential ticket, announced his withdrawal from the race and asked his supporters to back Atiku Abubakar

At the end of the exercise, Atiku polled 371 votes and was declared the winner, while Nyesom Wike, his closest challenger, secured 237 votes

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, on Sunday, received a thank you visit from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders and stakeholders.

Tambuwal had during the PDP presidential primary on Saturday stood down for Atiku Abubakar, a development, which eventually gave him victory.

Atiku had during the presidential primary defeated the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike.

Those who paid a thank you visit to Tambuwal, according to a short video seen were; Atiku and the National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu.

Ayu was accompanied by the former Jigawa State governor, Sule Lamido; former Minister of Police Affairs, Adamu Maina and a former governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha.

A video of Atiku’s visit to Tambuwal’s residence, which was shared online, indicated that the former vice president was accompanied by Senator Dino Melaye.

Similarly, another short video clip, which was also shared online, showed Ayu patting Tambuwal’s back and saying” Thank you, thank you, thank you. You are the hero of the convention.”

On his visit to Tambuwal, Atiku, who was accompanied by one of his associates, Senator Dino Melaye, and others, had close discussions, especially, on how to move the Atiku campaigns forward.

Wike's mood changed after Tambuwal stepped down for Atiku

Meanwhile, Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike reportedly lost the PDP primary following a last minute realignments of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Tambuwal.

According to reports, the realignment was possible following the intervention of party leaders and some northern elders shortly before the commencement of the election worked in favour of the former vice president.

At 8:34pm, Tambuwal stepped down for Atiku. Party sources said he withdrew from the race to support Atiku following the intervention of some elders who feared that should Wike pick the ticket, the ruling party would coast to victory in 2023.

