Last minute realignments Saturday paved way for the emergence of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as the flag-bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 presidential election.

It was gathered that intervention of party leaders and some northern elders shortly before the commencement of the election worked in favour of the former vice president.

At 8:34pm, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State stepped down for Atiku. Party sources said he withdrew from the race to support Atiku following the intervention of some elders who feared that should Wike pick the ticket, the ruling party would coast to victory in 2023.

Efforts by some PDP elders of northern extraction for consensus among Atiku, Saraki, Tambuwal and Bala Mohammed had failed before the commencement of the primary. The elders had met with the aspirants, but they insisted on participating in the exercise. The elders, however, resumed the push at the venue of the event.

Coming second to Atiku was Governor Nyesom Wike of River State, who polled 237 votes. Nwachukwu Anakwenze, an aspirant had pulled out of the race around 5pm to support Wike.

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki came third with 70 votes; Governor Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom) came fourth with 38 votes; Governor Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), came fifth with 20 votes; former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim came sixth with 14 votes, while Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa and Diana Oliver Tariela got one vote each.

In all, 11 aspirants slugged it out at the booth.

Wike’s mood changed after Tambuwal’s withdrawal

It was observed that aspirants from the South, except Udom Emmanuel, were all seated together, just as other contenders from the North were camped together.

Governors of Rivers and Benue states, Wike and Samuel Ortom respectively were seen having conversations shortly after Tambuwal announced his withdrawal from the race. Soon, another aspirant, Ayodele Fayose, also joined in.

Wike, who was cheerful before Tambuwal’s shocking announcement, frowned throughout the exercise.

The Rivers governor looked exhausted while ballot sorting was ongoing with Atiku’s name ringing in the air.

