FCT, Abuja - Nigeria's lead opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday, May 28, elected its presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections.

Before the election, 17 aspirants had paid N50 million for the PDP's nomination and expression of interest forms.

Former governor Ayo Fayose, Dele Momodu, others scored zero vote at the PDP presidential primary. Photo credit: @thecableng

Source: Twitter

However, two aspirants were disqualified while three others, Mohammed Hayatu-deen, Aminu Tambuwal, and Dr Nwachukwu Anakwenze withdrew from the race, leaving 12 contenders.

While Governor Tambuwal of Sokoto stepped down for Atiku, Anakwenze endorsed Governor Wike after his exit from the presidential race.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar won the election, polling 371 votes while Governor Nyesom Wike came second with 237 votes.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Bukola Saraki, former senate president, polled 70 votes; Bala Mohammed, Bauchi governor, 20 votes; Udom Emmanuel, Akwa Ibom governor, 38 votes; Pius Anyim, 14 votes, Olivia Tariela (the only female aspirant), 1 vote and Sam Ohuabunwa, 1 vote.

However, the remaining aspirants who participated actively in the contest till the end had no vote.

Among those who had no vote was Ayodele Fayose, former Ekiti state governor. Ekiti state where former governor Ayo Fayose hails from had a total number of 16 delegates.

However, he was unable to secure the mandate of the 16 delegates and got no vote in the exercise.

PDP primary: Presidential aspirants who had no vote

Ayo Fayose Dele Momodu, frontline journalist and Ovation publisher Charles Okwudili, a lawyer Chikwendu Kalu

Tinubu sends strong message to Atiku as former VP wins PDP presidential primary

Meanwhile, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has congratulated former Vice President Atiku for emerging as the flag bearer of the opposition PDP for the 2023 general elections.

He also congratulated the other contestants for the orderly and peaceful way they conducted themselves and for pledging to rally round the winner, in the true spirit of democratic sportsmanship.

Meanwhile, Tinubu also said he expected Atiku who was also the 2019 presidential candidate of the PDP to be his worthy opponent, by the Grace of God and the support of APC delegates, in the coming 2023 president election.

Source: Legit.ng