Dino Melaye during the PDP presidential primary on Saturday, May 28, displayed how healthy and physically fit he is

The former Kogi federal lawmaker was seen in a video lifting Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state

Melaye did this in excitement after the Sokoto governor decided to step down for Atiku Abubakar

The declaration of Governor Aminu Tambuwal that he has stepped down for Atiku Abubakar during the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s presidential primary, through a lot of delegates into a frenzy.

One of those who could not contain his excitement was Dino Melaye, a former senator from Kogi state.

The outspoken former federal lawmaker, in a feat of joy, lifted the Sokoto governor off the ground almost effortlessly.

In fact, Melaye, surprised at what he did later said in a Facebook post that was what excitement can lead one to do.

Melaye wrote in pidgin on Sunday, May 29:

"See wetin excitement cause ooo."

Wike mood changed after Tambuwal stepped down for Atiku

Meanwhile, Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike reportedly lost the PDP primary following a last minute realignments of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Tambuwal.

According to reports, the realignment was possible following the intervention of party leaders and some northern elders shortly before the commencement of the election worked in favour of the former vice president.

At 8:34pm, Tambuwal stepped down for Atiku. Party sources said he withdrew from the race to support Atiku following the intervention of some elders who feared that should Wike pick the ticket, the ruling party would coast to victory in 2023.

Efforts by some PDP elders of northern extraction for consensus among Atiku, Saraki, Tambuwal and Bala Mohammed had failed before the commencement of the primary. The elders had met with the aspirants, but they insisted on participating in the exercise. The elders, however, resumed the push at the venue of the event.

2023: I’ll strengthen Amotekun, restructure Nigeria, Tambuwal tells Osun, Ogun PDP delegates

Tambuwal had revealed that as part of his restructuring plans, he would strengthen the southwest regional security network popularly called Amotekun as well as restructure the country.

The governor made the comment while engaging the party delegates in Osun and Ogun states on Wednesday, May 18.

