A serving lawmaker at the Ninth House of Representatives has lost the bid to secure the All Progressives Congress ticket

Godday Samuel contested the Apa/Agatu Federal Constituency ticket at the APC primary but lost to a business mogul, Adama Joseph

The lawmaker had won the seat on the platform of the Labour Party in 2019 but later defected to the APC in June 2021

The lawmaker representing Apa/Agatu Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Godday Samuel Adagboyi, has lost his return bid ticket.

Adagboyi, who contested for the APC ticket in the just-concluded primaries of the party, lost to business mogul, Adama Joseph Adama, popularly known as Otalaka.

Samuel lost the Apa/Agatu federal constituency seat to Adama Joseph. Photo: Godday Samuel

Source: UGC

Adagboyi’s defeat brings the number of serving lawmakers who lost their return bid tickets in Benue to four.

Among those who earlier lost at the primaries of the party were Mark Gbillah representing Gwer East/Gwer West federal constituency, and Kpam Sokpo of Buruku federal constituency, all of the Peoples Democratic Party, among others.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

INEC announcing the result of the primary

Announcing the result on Saturday, May 28, the electoral committee led by Samuel Shagbaor (chairman) and Franklin Shankodi (secretary), said Adama polled 21,747 votes to beat the incumbent, Godday Samuel Odagboyi, who scored 3,151 votes.

Godday won the Apa/Agatu Federal Constituency seat on the platform of Labour Party in 2019, but later defected to the APC in June 2021.

Political thugs invade APC collation centre in Otukpo, injure many

Political thugs who were armed to the teeth had disrupted the 2023 APC election collation centre in Otukpo, Benue state.

The chairman, APC electoral committee for Benue South, Hon. Moses Mkeenem made this known in a statement sent to journalists.

The official said the thugs believed to be loyal to one of the aspirants had invaded the premises with dangerous weapons.

2023: Kogi APC leaders accused of illegalities ahead of party primaries

Meanwhile, a concerned group in the Kogi chapter of the APC has accused the party leadership in the state of using underhand tactics to jeopardize the primaries of the House of Representatives.

According to the group, the same tactic was used during the last cycle of elections three years ago, when the delegates had their right to choose a candidate but they were stampeded.

Members of the group have now urged the national leadership of the party headed by Senator Adamu Abdullahi to call the Kogi state APC leaders to order immediately.

Source: Legit.ng