Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello has been accused of high-handedness in the affairs of the APC in Kogi state

The Kogi governor and leaders of the ruling party in the state are facing allegations of imposition ahead of the APC primaries

Members of a concerned group have called on the national leadership of the party to intervene in the stuation

Lokoja - A concerned group in the Kogi chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the party leadership in the state of using underhand tactics to jeopardize the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries of the House of Representatives.

According to the group, the same tactic was used during the last cycle of elections three years ago, when the delegates had their right to choose a candidate but they were stampeded.

According to the group, Governor Bello hosted a stakeholder meeting on Wednesday, May 25 at the Ladi Kwali Hall of Sheraton Hotel where he presented a unity list of the supposed candidates of the party but cleverly said he was going to send the state chairman of the party, Hon. Abdullahi Bello to all aspirants on the final decision taken.

Members of the group have now urged the national leadership of the party headed by Senator Adamu Abdullahi to call the Kogi state APC leaders to order immediately.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Friday, May 27, the Integrity Forum alerted the national chairman and the leadership of the APC to take note of the antics of the state government through the state chairman of the party.

The concerned group also urged security agencies to intervene, stressing that the life and safety of all other aspirants, their supporters, party faithful, and delegates must be guaranteed and protected.

Part of the statement read:

''It is important to note that actions that undermine the judicious process of elections is against the tenets of democracy as the delegates should be allowed to elect a candidate (s) of their choice so as to have worthy and generally acceptable candidates to fly the flag of the party at the state and national level.

''The state chairman, Abdullahi Bello, all the political appointees as well as executive chairmen of the local governments who were to lead the delegates to the venues of the primaries should be cautioned to allow the delegates to vote for the aspirants of their choice.

''Kogi state should lead by example because the executive governor of the state, Alhaji Yahya Bello who is also aspiring to be a president of the nation and has insisted on party primaries either by direct or indirect.

''He should caution the state chairman to do the right thing in strict compliance with the tenets of democracy where justice, equity, and fairness is allowed to reign.''

Court nullifies Emenike’s emergence as APC guber candidate in Abia

Meanwhile, an Abia High Court has nullified the victory of Chief Ikechi Emenike, the acclaimed winner of the APC governorship primary election held in the state on Thursday, May 26.

At the end of Thursday's controversial primary election in Abia state, the embattled Chief Emenike was declared the winner.

But a court presided by Justice O. A Chijioke, in a suit instituted by Mr. Chinedum Nwole and two others, declared that Emenike lacks the locus standi to contest the primary election based on the fact that he had been suspended from the party.

2023: Zamfara APC chieftains close ranks as Yari orders withdrawal of court cases

In a related development, following the reconciliation of the warring camps in the Zamfara chapter of the APC, a former governor of the state, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari, has ordered the immediate withdrawal of four litigations instituted against the party in the state.

The national chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, had on May 8/9 reconciled the camp of Governor Bello Matawalle and that of his predecessor, Yari, and Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa.

The announcement of the withdrawal of the suits was made by Senator Marafa at the end of a consultative meeting of stakeholders held at Garba Nadama hall in Gusau, the Zamfara state capital on Wednesday 25.

