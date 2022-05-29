Political thugs armed to the teeth have disrupted the 2023 APC election collation centre in Otukpo, Benue state

Otukpo - The chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) electoral committee for Benue South, Hon. Moses Mkeenem has raised the alarm over the invasion of the election collation centre in Otukpo, Benue state.

Hon. Mkeenem said the thugs believed to be loyal to one of the aspirants in the election invaded the premises, brandishing guns, machetes, and other lethal weapons.

The Abdullahi Adamu-led APC leadership has a lot of issues to resolve in the party following the primary election. Photo credit: APC

The chairman said it took the assiduous intervention of security operatives present at the venue, for him to exit the premises successfully.

He said the driver of the committee, Mr. Iorakaa was not so lucky as he was brutalized by the thugs.

Mkeenem said his car key was also snatched away from his driver by the thugs.

A statement signed by the committee chairman reads:

"It took the assiduous intervention of security operatives present at the venue, for me to exit the premises of Apa Gate Hotel successfully.

''Unfortunately, the driver of the committee, Mr. Iorakaa Philip, wasn’t so lucky, as he was ambushed by the hoodlums and battered to pulp, his two phones were also snatched and his vehicle vandalized.

''At the time of this press release, he is in excruciating pains, with bandages all over his body.

"In addition, the thugs successfully snatched the key of my car from my driver. As I issue this press statement, I am reliably informed that the thugs are snooping all over Otukpo town, searching for me. Hence, I had to find a safe haven to hide for a while."

Mkeenem said the collation exercise is now suspended following the development.

He added:

"Consequently, the collation exercise is hereby suspended, until further measures could be taken to guarantee the safety and security of members of the Electoral Committee and other APC stakeholders at the Apa Gate Hotel, venue of the distribution of electoral materials/collation of election results.''

2023: Kogi APC leaders accused of illegalities ahead of party primaries

Meanwhile, a concerned group in the Kogi chapter of the APC has accused the party leadership in the state of using underhand tactics to jeopardize the primaries of the House of Representatives.

According to the group, the same tactic was used during the last cycle of elections three years ago, when the delegates had their right to choose a candidate but they were stampeded.

Members of the group have now urged the national leadership of the party headed by Senator Adamu Abdullahi to call the Kogi state APC leaders to order immediately.

Court nullifies Emenike’s emergence as APC guber candidate in Abia

In a related development, an Abia High Court has nullified the victory of Chief Ikechi Emenike, the acclaimed winner of the APC governorship primary election held in the state on Thursday, May 26.

At the end of Thursday's controversial primary election in Abia state, the embattled Chief Emenike was declared the winner.

But a court presided by Justice O. A Chijioke, in a suit instituted by Mr. Chinedum Nwole and two others, declared that Emenike lacks the locus standi to contest the primary election based on the fact that he had been suspended from the party.

