Daniel Onjeh, a prominent activist, has won the Benue South senatorial ticket under the platform of the APC

The former president of West African Students' Union and National Association of Nigerian Students emerged victorious after two attempts in the past

Onjeh defeated other APC chieftains in the contest including Austin Oleho, Joseph Ajene, among others

Otukpo - Former board chairman of Project Development Institute, PRODA, Comrade Dan Onjeh has emerged victorious in his quest to contest in the 2023 senatorial election after winning the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial primary election which was held on Sunday, May 29.

Onjeh who had contested for the same seat twice in the past was announced as the winner after beating other contestants with a wide margin.

Comrade Onjeh had contested for the ticket twice in the past. Photo credit: Onjeh media

Source: Facebook

He defeated other contestants including Austin Oleho, Ejeh Joseph, Joseph Ajene, and Nelson Alapa to emerge the winner of the primary.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the chairman, APC electoral committee for Benue South senatorial primary election, Hon. Moses Mkeenem raised an alarm over the invasion of the election collation centre in Otukpo, Benue state.

Hon. Mkeenem said the thugs believed to be loyal to one of the aspirants in the election invaded the premises, brandishing guns, machetes, and other lethal weapons.

The chairman said it took the assiduous intervention of security operatives present at the venue, for him to exit the premises successfully.

He said the driver of the committee, Mr. Iorakaa was not so lucky as he was brutalized by the thugs, his car key was also snatched away from his driver by the hoodlums.

