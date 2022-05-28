The presidential aspiration of former VP Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has received a huge boost as Governor Tambuwal stepped down for him

Tambuwal who is the governor of Sokoto state announced his withdrawal from the presidential race at the ongoing primaries in Abuja

Another presidential aspirant had also earlier withdrawn from the race and endorsed Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state

FCT, Abuja - Governor Aminu Tabuwal of Sokoto state has stepped down for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential primary race.

He announced the move on Saturday, May 28, during the 2022 PDP National Convention holding at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja monitored by Legit.ng.

Former VP Atiku Abubakar has been endorsed by Governor Tambuwal who stepped down from the PDP presidential race. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

He said:

"I have come to the conclusion – to the glory of God Almighty, seeing millions of Nigerians suffering and the need for us to close ranks in the party and as one of the leaders in this party – I have come to a patriotic conclusion to step down my aspiration,” the former Speaker of the House of Representatives told the gathering.

“And not only that, I have appealed to my supporters to take this in good strides and for national unity and patriotism – not only that, those who are delegates here – should vote for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.”

PDP presidential primaries: Atiku reacts, hails Tambuwal

Meanwhile, Atiku has taken to his official Facebook page to commend Governor Tambuwal for stepping down for him.

He wrote:

"Thank you, H.E Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, for your spirited campaign. I look forward to working with you as we unite our party and our country. -AA #PDPPresidentialPrimaries"

Another prominent presidential aspirant withdraws from PDP primaries, endorses Governor Wike

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that another PDP presidential aspirant, Dr Nwachukwu Anakwenze, withdrew from the ongoing presidential primaries and endorsed Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state.

Anakwenze said his decision was because of the inability of the party to stand by their zoning principle as enshrined in the PDP Constitution.

He said the People of Southeast wants the Presidency zoned to them and fully supported by other regions as the Igbos have always done.

