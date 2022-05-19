Governor Aminu Tambuwal has continued engaging delegates of the PDP ahead of the party's presidential primary

While interacting with delegates and Osun and Ogun states, the PDP presidential aspirant promised to strengthen the southwest security outfit, Amotekun

The Sokoto state governor also promised to restructure the country and improve on the industrialisation policy of Ogun state

Osogbo - Leading presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Governor Aminu Tambuwal has revealed that as part of his restructuring plans, he would strengthen the southwest regional security network popularly called Amotekun as well as restructure the country.

The Sokoto state governor made the comment while engaging the party delegates in Osun and Ogun states on Wednesday, May 18.

Governor Tambuwal who spoke at the PDP secretariat in Osogbo said insecurity is a big issue and strengthening Amotekun for proper policing and possible adoption as state police is a major part of his plan.

He said:

“Insecurity is a major issue across the country and for the southwest and as part of my belief in restructuring, I will strengthen Amotekun and possibly adopt it as a state police for the region.”

Speaking on restructuring, the governor said the nation could not shy away from it even though it means different things to different people.

His words:

“Restructuring differs across the regions but we must come forward and argue it. I present my fact, you present yours and we find a common ground to achieve it. Devolution of power to states is a must if we must progress in Nigeria.”

The governor later proceeded to the residence of Senator Ademola Adeleke to congratulate him on his affirmation by a federal high court in Osogbo as the validly elected candidate of the PDP for the July 16 governorship election.

In Abeokuta, the chairman of the PDP governors' forum said providing a conducive business environment to expand industrialisation in Ogun as well as agriculture are his plans for the state should he emerge as president of Nigeria.

He stated:

“Honourable Ladi Adebutu is here and he can confirm that a conducive business environment is what businessmen need. This I know and will ensure I provide for the proper expansion of industrialisation in Ogun state.

“Of course like I said in Osun, state police is a must. We must give more powers to the states if we must develop as a nation.”

Tambuwal also said he has the right qualities to lead Nigeria and wants the delegates to vote with a clear mind devoid of sentiments.

2023: Only a pan-Nigerian candidate like me can return PDP to power - Tambuwal

Recall that Governor Tambuwal recently declared that only a pan-Nigerian candidate like him can return the PDP to power at the federal level in 2023.

The governor made the statement while interacting with Bayelsa PDP delegates in Yenagoa on Tuesday, May 17.

Tambuwal said the party must get it right by voting for someone with a pan-Nigerian mindset, right temperament, character, and competence to run a dynamic Nigeria.

2023: Tambuwal meets PDP NWC members, receives commendation

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the presidential bid of Tambuwal received commendations from the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP on Friday, May 6.

The Sokoto state governor who visited the NWC members restated that having served in different arms of government, as a lawmaker and executive governor, among other stints in public service, he has acquired sufficient knowledge, information, and experience to be the president of Nigeria.

Responding, the party's national chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, acknowledged the experience of Tambuwal as a legislator, executive governor, and party administrator.

