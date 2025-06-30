Families are still mourning the death of their loved ones who were unfortunately killed in the Air India plane crash

A man and his wife travelled from the UK to India for a religious trip known as Yatra, but they never made it back.

Ashok Patel, 74, and Shobhana Patel, 71, who were both British nationals, have lived in London since the 1980s.

The man said his parents, who died in the Air India plane crash, had lived in the UK for up to 40 years. Photo credit: Miten Patel/ITV and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

They took the trip to India for a religious pilgrimage but were killed on their way back to the UK in the unfortunate Air India plane crash that happened on June 12.

Their son, Miten, has painfully mourned the departure of his parents, noting that he was with his father on Father's Day.

He said he is yet to come to terms with the sudden death of his parents, noting that he has gone to India to identify them through a DNA test.

His words:

"I haven't come to terms with it. My main priority was the promise I made my parents to bring them home. It is not an easy process when there are so many people that have gone through this tragedy."

He said he couldn't believe the news when his father's friend called him and notified him of the tragedy.

He told ITV:

"I couldn't believe it. I was with him on Father's Day, I held him...that's the first time in this whole ordeal I cried because I felt like I was actually hugging my dad."

When he got to India from UK for the DNA testing, some items which belonged to his mother and father were recovered from the scene.

One of the items found was his mother's swan-pendant necklace that Miten's young daughter Amira, will now inherit.

Miten said:

"My mum used to say one day you will have that. It just feels like she's left that necklace for her."

Miten promised to bury parents in UK

Miten said his parents have lived in the UK for over 40 years and he promised to fulfil their wish of being buried there.

He noted:

"They have made it this far together so I would like to send them off together. I'm just glad I was able to fulfil my promise that I made to my parents and my family that I will make sure that they come home because the UK is their home. They've been here for over 40 years. Once I get them home and we give them a good send off then I'll grieve in my own time, but at the moment I've just got to stay strong for them."

Miten Patel said he would love to bury his parents in the UK. Photo credit: Miten Patel/ITV.

