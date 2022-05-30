The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, is scheduled to be screened for the party's presidential ticket on Monday, May 30

The Punch reports that the APC's presidential primary screening is scheduled to take place for two days starting from Monday through Tuesday, May 30 and 31.

Bola Tinubu will be screened alongside other APC presidential aspirants in a top Abuja hotel. Photo: Bola Tinubu

Source: UGC

A list which was earlier seen by Legit.ng shows that a total of 23 presidential aspirants are set to be screened by the ruling party within these two days.

Sources revealed that the screening exercise will take place at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja with Tinubu on the list of aspirants who would be screened today.

The Nation reports that a source within the APC confirmed that the former national chairman of the party, John Odigie Oyegun, will lead the seven-man Presidential Screening Committee (PSC).

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

All the aspirants had undergone a vetting exercise by the legal department of the party.

Other aspirants on the list of APC's presidential primary screening exercise include the vice president, Yemi Osinbajo; the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan and former ministers Rotimi Amaechi, Ogbonnaya Onu, Godswill Akpabio, and Chukwuemeja Nwajiuba.

In addition, there are also serving governors listed for the screenung like Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), Ben Ayade (Cross River) and Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa).

Other 2023 APC presidential aspirants that would be part of the exercise in Abuja are ex-Senate President Ken Nnamani; former House of Representatives Speaker Dimeji Bankole and serving Senators Ibikunle Amosun, Ajayi Boroffice, and Rochas Okorocha.

2023 presidency: Tinubu gets backing of popular business mogul

The presidential aspiration of the former Lagos state governor, Bola Tinubu got a major boost ahead of the 2023 general election.

Popular businessman, Mogaji Bowale Oluwole Arisekola described Tinubu as a man with the capacity to change Nigeria.

Mogaji says his loyalty belongs to Tinubu and that he has no intention to compromise their friendship.

2023: Governor Akeredolu says any party with northern candidate will lose

Recall that in an earlier report by Legit.ng, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu predicted that any political party that fields a northern presidential candidate in 2023 will lose.

The Ondo state governor and his colleagues in the Southern Governors Forum had earlier advocated for a power shift to the south.

Akeredolu, a former chairman of the Nigeria Bar Association says there are people who are qualified to be president in the south-south, southeast, and southwest.

Source: Legit.ng