After Atiku met him earlier on Monday, May 30, Governor Nyesom Wike said he will fully support the former VP to win the presidency in 2023

The Rivers state governor had on Saturday, May 28, lost the presidential ticket of the PDP to Atiku at the primary held in Abuja

Despite the defeat, Governor Wike said he cannot abandon the PDP and will back Atiku to succeed President Buhari in 2023

FCT, Abuja - Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has vowed to keep his promise by supporting the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Wike and others lost the PDP presidential ticket to Atiku at the primary conducted in Abuja on Saturday, May 28.

Governor Wike said he will full back former VP Atiku to become president in 2023.

However, shortly before voting commenced at the special national convention of the PDP on Saturday, the Rivers state governor promised to support anyone that emerges victorious from among the aspirants.

Eventually, Atiku clinched the ticket, polling 371 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Governor Wike, who polled 237 votes.

Presidency 2023: Atiku visits Wike

After his victory at the presidential primary, Atiku earlier on Monday, May 30, paid a visit to Wike at his Abuja residence to further solicit the governor’s support.

Among those in attendance was the former governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose, who also contested the PDP presidential ticket.

I cannot abandon PDP, I will support Atiku, says Wike

Hours after the meeting, Governor Wike, who took his Twitter page to say he cannot abandon the PDP, hence he will fully support the former vice president as promised.

He tweeted:

“I made a vow to the Official Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Nigeria that I will support whoever emerges from the #PDPPresidentialPrimaries and I am not going to go back on my word.

“We cannot abandon the PDP, we will be fully supporting Atiku Abubakar.”

