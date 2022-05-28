The former personal assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on new media and digital communications, Bashir Ahmad won't be representing the good people of his constituency

This is as Ahmad has lost his bid to secure the ticket of ruling APC to contest for the House of Representative seat representing in the 2023 general election

The former aide to the president, Ahmad lost at the APC party primaries to the incumbent, Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya

Bashir Ahmad, the personal assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on new media, has lost his bid to represent Gaya/Ajingi/Albasu constituency of Kano state in the house of representatives.

Ahmad, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), had contested against Mahmud Gaya, the lawmaker who currently represents the constituency in the house of representatives.

According to the result announced after the conclusion of the primary exercise, the presidential aide secured a total of 16 votes, while Gaya polled 109 votes, The Cable reports.

Bashir Ahmad loses bid to secure APC House of Reps ticket. Photo credit: Bashir Ahmad

Source: Facebook

The results

A breakdown of the result, as announced on Friday night, showed that Gaya secured 45, 36, and 28 votes in Gaya, Ajingi, and Albasu LGAs, respectively, while Ahmad got one, 11 and four in the three areas.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

With the result, Gaya secured the APC ticket to seek a second term in the house of representatives in the 2023 elections.

Ahmad was said to have left the venue of the primary before the conclusion of the exercise.

Bashir Ahmad reacted to the development

Speaking on the development in a statement on his Facebook page, the presidential aide said he left the venue of the primary over security concerns.

He wrote:

“As an aspirant, I left the venue of primary election for Gaya, Ajingi and Albasu Federal Constituency, because of the security of our majority delegates. If want to compete with the best, thugs shouldn’t be part of any election."

2023: Former Buhari’s aide campaigns for Tinubu ahead of APC leader’s visit to Kano

The former personal assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on new media and digital communications, Bashir Ahmad, has pledged his allegiance to APC national leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the presidency at the 2023 general polls, Legit.ng.

Recall that over 20 aspirants purchased the N100million APC presidential forms to contest at the 2023 polls.

In a build-up to the general elections, aspirants of the ruling party APC have intensified their campaign with state tours to solicit the support of delegates ahead of the party’s presidential primaries.

2023: Ganduje refuses to endorse Amaechi

In another development, Rotimi Amaechi has failed to get the backing of Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje during his visit to Nigeria's most populous state.

It is believed that Ganduje is a staunch supporter of APC national leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu who is also running for the Aso Rock seat.

During a meeting with Ganduje and other APC stakeholders, the governor said Kano as a swing state, will continue to swing.

Source: Legit.ng