As results from the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s governorship primaries become available, at least eight governors on the ruling party's platform who are in their first terms have clinched reelection tickets.

Some serving senators have also won the ruling party's guber tickets as they seek to transit from the legislature at the federal level to the executive arm of government at the state level.

Winners are emerging from the APC governorship primaries. Photo credits: @jidesanwoolu, @NasarawaGovt, @realaishabinani, @OvieOmoAgege Photo credit

Source: Twitter

Check the list of the winners that have so far been declared below:

Serving governors who have bagged re-election tickets

Abdullahi Sule, Nasarawa state Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, Gombe state Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, Kwara state Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, Benue state Bello Mohammed Matawalle, Zamfara state Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos state Governor Dapo Abiodun, Ogun state Governor Mai Mala Buni, Yobe state

Serving senators who secured APC guber tickets

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Deputy Senate President (Delta) Senator Aishatu Dairu Binani, Senator representing Adamawa Central (Adamawa) Senator Uba Sani, senator representing Kaduna Central (Kaduna)

APC primaries: Ajimobi’s son wins ticket for important seat in Oyo state

In another report, Idris Abiola-Ajimobi, son of late former governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo, has emerged the APC candidate for Ibadan South-West II State Constituency.

The late former governor’s son emerged as the consensus candidate at the party’s primary held on Thursday, May 26, in Ibadan.

Legit.ng gathered that his opponents at the primary stepped down to pave way for him as the party’s flag bearer in the 2023 general election.

More drama, intrigue as APC postpones presidential primary again, reveals new date

Meanwhile, in what may come as game to a lot of Nigerians and political observers, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has shifted its presidential primary to another date.

Felix Morka, the ruling party's spokesman, said the new dates are June 6 and 8.

Morka in the early hours of Saturday, May 28, explained that the change came after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) agreed to extend the deadline for the conduct of the primaries during a meeting with leaders of political parties on Friday, May 27.

Source: Legit.ng