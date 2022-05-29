In the ongoing primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), children of some prominent Nigerian politicians have won tickets for various offices, ranging from the governorship to House of Reps and House of Assembly seats.

Though some Nigerians express moral reservations about the emerging developments, there is no constitutional provision barring children of political office holders/politicians from joining politics, voting and being voted for.

Children of some prominent Nigerian politicians from both APC and PDP will be contesting for guber and House of Reps seats in 2023. Photo credits: @Skiilzjr, @IdrisAssad, @MarilynOkowa, @mrlurvy

Source: Twitter

Here is a list of those who have won the two leading parties' tickets so far:

1. Umar Abdullahi Ganduje

Umar Abdullahi Ganduje is the son of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state.

He has secured the APC ticket for House of Representatives, Dawakin Tofa, Rimin Gado and Tofa Federal Constituency.

2. Bello El-Rufai

Bello El-Rufai is the son of Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state who is billed to complete his second term of office next year.

Bello has secured the APC ticket to represent Kaduna North federal constituency in the House of Representatives during the 2023 general elections.

3. Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu

Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu is the daughter of a former governor of Delta state.

Ahead of the 2023 elections, she has been elected as the PDP's candidate for the Ethiope federal constituency in the state.

4. Idris Abiola-Ajimobi

Idris Abiola-Ajimobi is the son of the late former governor of Oyo state, Abiola Ajimobi.

He also won the APC ticket for the Ibadan South-west II state constituency in Oyo state.

5. Joju Fayose

Joju Fayose is the son of the immediate past governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose.

He is the PDP’s candidate for Ekiti Central Federal Constituency for the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

6. Marilyn Okowa-Daramola

Marilyn Okowa-Daramola is the daughter of Ifeanyi Okowa, the governor of Delta state.

She has been elected as the PDP candidate for Ika North East federal constituency in the south-south state.

7. Olumide Osoba

Olumide Osoba, son of a former Ogun state governor and leader of the APC, Olusegun Osoba, won the party's ticket for the House of Representatives seat for the third time.

He is the current House of Representatives member representing Abeokuta North /Odeda/Obafemi-Owode federal constituency.

8. Mustafa Sule Lamido

Mustafa Sule Lamido is the son of former governor of Jigawa state.

Sule Lamido was elected the governorship candidate of the PDP for the state.

9 . Mohammed Abacha

Alhaji Muhammad Abacha, son of former military leader, Sani Abacha was elected as the governorship candidate of the PDP for the 2023 general election in Kano state.

Abacha polled 736 votes to defeat his closest rival, Jafar Sani-Bello, who scored 710 votes in the parallel primary election on Wednesday, May 25, in Kano state.

