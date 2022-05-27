An appeal by the former minister of transportation Rotimi Amaechi has been dismissed by the Supreme Court of Nigeria

The court said that the appeal by the governor challenging a probe on his financial activities in Rivers state

According to the court, Amaechi's appeal against Governor Nyesom Wike's move to probe him lacks merit

The Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal by the former minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi against the move by the Rivers state governor Nyesom Wike to probe his tenure as governor in the state.

In its ruling, the Supreme Court held that Amaechi's appeal questioning the seven-man panel set up by Wike to investigate his financial dealings as Rivers state governor lacks merit.

The court has struck out Ameachi's appeal against the constitution of a Rivers probe panel for lack of merit. Photo Chibuike Amaechi

Source: Facebook

The court, in addition to the ruling, slammed N1 million cost against Amaechi in favour of the Rivers state government.

The Nation reports that the panel was expected to probe some transactions estimated at about N96 billion carried out by the Rivers state government under Amaechi.

Allegations against Amaechi by Wike

The state had claimed that the former governor illegally sold off some of its assets during his eight-year tenure.

However, challenging the allegation, Amaechi claimed that the planned probe was aimed at witch-hunting, embarrassing and humiliating him.

Source: Legit.ng