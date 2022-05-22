Rotimi Amaechi, a former minister of transportation visited Borno state to solicit votes from delegates of the All Progressives Congress ahead of the party's primaries

The ex-minister was in the northeast state with the Ambassador for the Republic of Benin Tukur Buratai

The ambassador while speaking to the delegates in the presence of the Borno state governor Babagana Zulum said Amaechi has all the qualities needed to become a Nigerian president

The former chief of army staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, on Sunday, May 22, called on delegates of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Borno state to vote the immediate minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, as the 2023 presidential flag bearer of the party

Daily Trust reports that Buratai made the call during a consultative meeting between Amaechi, Borno state governor, Babagana Zulum, leaders and party delegates in Maiduguri, Borno state.

General Buratai is soliciting delegates' support for Rotimi Amaechi Borno state. Photo: Tukur Buratai, Rotimi Amaechi

Source: Facebook

Describing Amaechi as a resilient leader, the former chief of army staff, said the ex-minister is one Nigerian that can change things for good in the country if given the opportunity to serve as president.

Buratai also recounted how Amaechi as the governor of Rivers state, fought militancy, kidnapping and other forms of criminality to restore sanity to the state within a few months of assuming office.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The retired army general said that as a brigade commander in Rivers state during Amaechi's tenure, he saw first-hand the former governor's drive to do things right.

His words:

“Your Excellency, we will not share any votes. Give a hundred per cent of your votes to Rt Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, and I will tell you the reasons why.

Here with us is, the man of the moment who is ready to serve, and has shown the determination in his exploits and his experience over the years, as a speaker, as a governor and as minister."

"He has led his peer governors twice. He has also led his colleagues in parliament as chairman, the conference of speakers twice."

Also speaking, Amaechi boasted that he is a better candidate than all the aspirants contesting for the seat of Nigeria's president in the 2023 poll.

He advised delegates of the APC to put their conscience first and vote a candidate that is true to his word and a true Nigerian candidate.

Top APC presidential aspirant narrates how he and former COAS Buratai chased criminals into Rivers bush

An All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant had said that he has all the experience needed to end the insecurity in Nigeria.

Rotimi Amaechi revealed that as a governor of Rivers state, he successfully chased criminals into the bush alongside a former chief of army staff Tukur Buratai.

According to Amaechi, they chased the criminals away into the bush without wearing a bulletproof vest.

2023 presidency: Hard facts revealed as Amaechi speaks on Tinubu, Osinbajo's ambition

Rotimi Amaechi had compared himself to vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, and Bola Ahmed Tinubu in terms of the 2023 presidential race.

The former transportation minister said he is more qualified than both the APC's national leader and the vice president.

Amaechi, therefore, called on the APC delegates in Kano to vote for him during the primary, even if they have a preferred aspirant in mind.

Source: Legit.ng