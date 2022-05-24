Reports have it that EFCC officials on Tuesday, May 24, laid siege to the Abuja house of Rochas Okorocha

An aide to the former Imo state governor his chat with journalists confirmed the news of the operatives' presence at his principal's residence

Part of the reports said the EFCC officials are aiming to arrest the APC presidential aspirant or get him to honour an invitation from their office

FCT, Abuja - The Abuja residence of Rochas Okorocha, a former Imo state governor, was stormed on Tuesday, May 24, by personnel of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Channels TV reports that a team of the anti-graft agency was seen at Okorocha's house located in the Maitama area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to arrest him.

The commission's operatives are demanding that the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain who is nursing a presidential ambition should submit himself for arrest or honour an invitation to their office.

The EFCC operatives have laid siege to Okorocha's house (Photo: @realRochas)

A report by Leadership said Okorocha's aide who spoke without revealing his identity alleged that the EFCC operation was planning to stop his principal from attending the screening of APC presidential aspirants.

Being a governor made me poorer, says Senator Rochas Okorocha

Meanwhile, Okorocha had declared that being a governor of the southeast state made him poorer.

Okorocha, the senator representing Imo West senatorial district, made the comment while speaking on Monday night, January 31.

The former governor who declared his interest in the 2023 presidential election earlier in the day, was a well-known billionaire before he ventured into politics.

Okorocha also said the Imo state government currently owes him N8 billion security votes.

His words:

“Those who say I am broke are liars, that is fabricated fallacy. If you talk about Nigerians blessed by God, I’ll raise my hand.

“I was richer before I became governor; in fact, (being a) governor made me poorer. If you go to (the Code of) Conduct Bureau before I became governor, my real estate alone in Abuja, I’m sure you can count one, two people who can count on it."

