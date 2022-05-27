The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed an appeal by Rotimi Amaechi, former minister of transportation, seeking to stop his probe in an alleged N96 billion fraud

Justice Adamu Jauro who led the seven-member panel of justices while delivering judgment, dismissed the appeal for lacking in merit

Amaechi had approached the court praying for an order of the court to prohibit his successor, Gov. Nyesom Wike from investigating his 8-year tenure as the executive governor of Rivers

Rotimi Amaechi, a presidential aspirant under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), will now have to appear before a Commission of Inquiry in Rivers state, where he would answer to allegations regarding his involvement in a N96 billion fraud levelled against him by Governor Nyesom Wike.

Upon resuming office as governor, Wike constituted a 7-man panel to probe Amaechi, seeking to ascertain how his predecessor had spent a whooping N96 billion which was allegedly withdrawn from the treasury of the state government during his tenure.

The Commission was also to take a critical look into the alleged sales of valuable assets belonging to Rivers State, during the period of Amaechi’s tenure, Channels TV reports.

Amaechi to face trial as Court gives fresh verdict over alleged N96bn fraud: Photo credit: Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, Rt Hon Chibuike R Amaechi

Source: Facebook

The Wike-led government

Listed assets as specified by the Wike-led government include but are not limited to the Omoku Gas Turbine, Afam Gas Turbine, Trans Amadi Gas Turbine, Eleme Gas Turbine, Olympia Hotel and the award of contract for the execution of Mono-Rail Project.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Riled by his successor’s brazen move, Amaechi approached the courts, praying that they prohibit Wike from investigating his eight-year tenure as governor of Rivers.

The appeal lingered in the courts for quite a while, with the High Court of Rivers State and the Court of Appeal, dismissing the former governor's suit and prompting him to seek respite in the Supreme Court.

However, a ruling by the apex court today, dismissed the former minister’s plea, thereby, establishing that Amaechi will have to appear before the Commission of Inquiry headed by Justice George Omereji.

2023 presidency: Prominent northern APC governor endorses Amaechi

In another development, Simon Lalong, the governor of Plateau, and the All Progressives Congress(APC) delegates in the have reportedly assured Rotimi Amaechi of support at the party’s presidential primary.

They spoke when the former minister of transport visited the state for support ahead of the primary.

Amaechi said he has the competence and capacity to tackle the challenges of the nation, urging them to support his bid for the party’s presidential ticket.

El-Rufai reveals Buhari's favourite among presidential aspirants

Earlier, Legit.ng reported Amaechi was described as President Muhammadu Buhari's confidant and loyalist.

This was the position of Governor Nasir El-Rufai on Sunday, May 15, when Amaechi paid him and APC delegates in Kaduna a visit as part of his consultation for his presidential bid.

El-Rufai disclosed that back in 2011 Amaechi the then governor of Rivers state won Buhari's heart and trust by funding the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC)'s convention.

Source: Legit.ng