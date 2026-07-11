UAE publishes 6 simple steps to establish business in Dubai, other emirates

The UAE Ministry of Economy outlined a straightforward process for investors to establish companies across all seven emirates, including online options

Entrepreneurs can choose from more than 40 free zones and over 10 licence categories, ranging from commercial trade to freelancing and manufacturing

Required documents include passport copies, a business plan, audited financial reports, and a letter of intent outlining the investment idea

The United Arab Emirates has published a step-by-step guide detailing how investors and entrepreneurs can establish businesses across all seven emirates,

According to the UAE Ministry of Economy, the process is designed to be accessible, covering everything from choosing a licence type to paying registration fees.

UAE releases 6 simple steps to establish business in Dubai and other emirates. Photo: Pool/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Steps to Set Up a Company in UAE Free Zones

Applicants can register in person at the Department of Economic Development in their chosen emirate, use designated digital platforms to obtain a commercial licence within minutes, or work through licensed legal offices and business establishment service providers.

Below are the six steps to follow while setting up a business in the UAE free zones, according to current policy.

1. Identify the Nature of Business Activity

The first step is identifying the nature of the business activity. The UAE's free zones accommodate a wide range of sectors, including commercial trade, consultancy services, industrial operations, media, eCommerce, education, manufacturing, warehousing, freelancing, and innovation, among others.

2. Determine Company’s Legal Structure

Investors must then decide on a legal structure. Free zone businesses can be registered as a Free Zone Limited Liability Company, a Free Zone Company, or a Free Zone Establishment, with the choice depending on the scale and requirements of the operation.

3. Register the Trade Name

Registering a trade name comes next. The name must be unique and cannot resemble that of any already registered entity. Applications for trade names can be submitted through the relevant Department of Economic Development's website or mobile application.

4. Select Business Space and Location

Selecting a location follows. With more than 40 free zones available across the country, entrepreneurs are encouraged to choose one that aligns with their specific business activity. Free zones offer flexible options including renting furnished or partially furnished office spaces, registering with a virtual office, or purchasing land to construct a dedicated facility. Office size is typically determined by the number of employees and the nature of the commercial activity.

5. Obtaining the Initial Approval

Before a licence is issued, applicants must obtain initial approval by submitting all required documents. Companies are generally expected to provide a completed application form, a business plan, passport copies of shareholders and the appointed manager, specimen signatures, a letter of intent, and two years of audited financial reports or a bank reference certificate. Freelancers and independent professionals are required to submit a curriculum vitae, a bank reference letter, and a Registry Identification Form for the director.

6. Registration and Payment of Fees

The final step involves paying the applicable fees and securing the commercial licence, with the licence issuance fee varying according to the type of licence selected.

The documents most commonly required for this process include:

Completed application form for registration

Board Resolution appointing Manager/Director (notarised and attested)

Power of Attorney given to Manager/Director (notarised and attested)

Memorandum and Articles of Association (notarised and attested)

Specimen signature of Manager/Director (notarised and attested)

Passport-size photos of Manager/Director

Share capital information

Visa-on-arrival: UAE gives conditions for South Africans

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UAE expanded its visa-on-arrival programme on 25 June 2026 to include South Africans and five other nationalities

However, certain conditions must be met by South African passport holders before they can qualify for the facility

Without meeting the demands stated by the UAE authorities, South Africans still need to apply for a UAE visit visa in advance

Source: Legit.ng