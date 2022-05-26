PDP has announced the demise of three of its delegate in Niger state prior to the gubernatorial primaries

These delegates were said to have been reportedly killed by bandits while returning to Mariga local government from the party HQ in Minna

One of the delegates revealed that the area where the three delegates were killed shares a boundary with bandit concentrated Kaduna state

Niger, Minna - Emerging reports have confirmed the killing of three delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Niger state.

According to DailyTrust newspaper, the three delegates from Mariga local government were billed for the gubernatorial primary of the election.

Legit.ng gathered that the three delegates were killed by suspected bandits.

The gruesome killing of these delegates was announced at the PDP secretariat in Minna by the deputy governor of Bayelsa state, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo who also doubles as the chairman of the electoral committee

It was gathered that these delegates were killed on Wednesday, May 25 while returning to Mariga after the party postponed the primaries due to a protest by some of the aspirants who expressed distrust with the delegates list.

According to reports, the primaries was postponed and shifted to Thursday, May 26 to prepare delegates to bring their means of identification to authenticate their names ahead of the primary election.

PDP substitute deceased delegates

Meanwhile, the party was left with no choice than to substitute the three deceased delegates with new ones for the primary election to go on.

A delegate with the name Shehu Haruna revealed that the incident occurred between Mariga and Tegina recounting that four persons lost their lives in the process.

Haruna said:

“we left Minna in the late hours when PDP postponed the Governorship Primaries to Thursday, and that we should go and bring our voter’s card or any means of identification.

“We were returning home to get our means of identification and on the road, we ran into bandits who opened fire on our vehicle. Though we were able to escape since the driver was not hit, but, four people died instantly.”

Haruna further added that Niger state borders that shares boundaries with Birnin-Gwari in Kaduna have been a major tent for bandits

The delegate urged security operatives in the area to help secure and safeguard travelers and communities in the area.

