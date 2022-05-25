The former deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu will not be present at the PDP governorship primary election in Enugu state

From all indications, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has chosen Dr. Peter Mbah as the anointed flag bearer of the party

Meanwhile, the incumbent governor of Enugu state, Governor Ugwuanyi is yet to publicly endorse the candidacy of Mbah

In what seems like a shocker and an upset, former deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu, has withdrawn his ambition to run for the governorship seat in Enugu state.

According to The Punch newspaper, Ekweremadu revealed the latest development via a statement issued on Wednesday, May 25.

The Enugu West Senatorial District senator has been tipped by many political pundits and press agencies as a firm favourite to clinch the party ticket.

Party leaders endorse Mbah ahead of Ekweremadu

However, as gathered by Legit.ng, foremost political stalwart, Jim Nwobodo on Tuesday, May 24 announced Dr. Peter Mbah as the next governor of Enugu State.

Nwobodo after making the declaration revealed that Senator Ekweremadu had already given his blessings as the successor of Governor Ugwuanyi.

Contrastingly, the incumbent governor, Ugwuanyi has not openly declared or endorsed the candidacy of Mbah as his successor at present.

Enugu guber: Ekweremadu releases official statement of withdrawal

It will be recalled that there have been speculations indicating that Senator Ekweremadu will withdraw his ambition for the governorship.

Reacting to the speculations, the campaign and support group of the former deputy senate president immediately debunked it.

But later today (Wednesday, May 25) there was a reverse in their earlier statement after the group issued a new statement announcing the withdrawal of Senator Ekweremadu.

The statement reads:

“I wish to inform our supporters and Nigerians that the former Deputy President of the Senate and foremost governorship aspirant in Enugu State, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, will not be participating in the PDP governorship primary election scheduled for this Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

“Meanwhile, we continue to trust God as we appreciate our teeming supporters and the good people of Enugu State for the enormous goodwill they have ceaselessly invested in the actualization of the “Pathway to a New Enugu State”.

“We urge them to remain peaceful and be assured that we will keep them abreast of our decision on the way forward.”

Abaribe withdraws from Abia PDP guber race hours to primaries

In a similar fashion, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe has decided to drop his ambition to become the governor of Abia state in 2023.

The Senate's minority leader who is a made this resolve in a statement he signed on Wednesday, May 25.

Abaribe alleged imaginary delegates list and lack of transparency as some developments in the process that led him to pull out of the race.

Dino Melaye loses PDP Kogi West senatorial ticket

Also, somewhere in the north-central, Senator Dino Melaye on Tuesday, May 24, lost the PDP ticket for Kogi West senatorial district primary.

The former lawmaker lost the ticket to a current member of the House of Representatives Teejay Yusuf.

Melaye attributed his losing the party's primary to an unimaginable gang up against him and his political career.

