Singer Peter Okoye has his presidential candidate of choice and he is not holding back from letting the world know his stance

The entertainer recently took to his Twitter page with the gospel of Peter Obi while declaring that he’s the right man for the job

The Psquare musician’s bold position sparked several reactions from members of the online community

Entertainers are starting to pitch their tents with their favourite candidates as the 2023 general elections draw closer.

Just recently, music star Peter Okoye of PSquare took to his official Twitter page with a post campaigning for People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Peter Obi.

Peter Okoye campaigns for Peter Obi. Photo: @peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

The singer called on delegates to give Obi the PDP’s ticket to enable contest in the forthcoming general elections.

According to him, Obi is the most deserving and most qualified candidate to lead the country forward.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Sharing pictures of the presidential aspirant on his page, Okoye wrote:

“My dear Delegate! I can no longer hold it anymore! Pls give us PETER OBI He is the most qualified to save and fix our beloved Country! Sir! You have my support✊”

See his post:

Nigerians react on social media

Mr P’s show of support sparked several reactions from Nigerians in the online community.

Legit.ng gathered some comments below:

@Samba2812 said:

"Mr. P cares about the wellbeing of the populace by saying this, he is not after anybody's money. He believes that Nigeria can be great again if we vote for the right man. In 2023, I'm not voting because of any party, I'm only voting for @PeterObiand @seyiamakinde my governor."

@emmodi10 said:

"Mr P you do this one? E go better for you."

@creativemecks17 said:

"This is one of D most COURAGEOUS and AUDACIOUS MOVE I have seen any NIGERIAN entertainment figure make lately. Most of them fear they'll b castigated 4supporting a candidate bt it's ur right 2support 1 so. Do it &defend it.Tanks Mr.P 4making ur choice,it's ur INALIENABLE RIGHT!"

@RichaJudith said:

"Mr P has always been a real one, you can attest from the way he stands by his wife and family against all odds... No wonder he's my favorite of the Psquare. Give him his flower ."

Banky W wins PDP ticket for House of Reps

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that singer Banky W won the PDP House of Representative Primaries for Eti-Osa Federal Constituency in Lagos state.

The music icon turned politician reportedly polled 28 to defeat his opponent who got 3 votes in the primary.

Recall the musician in April announced aspiration to represent the people of Eti-Osa Federal Constituency.

Source: Legit.ng