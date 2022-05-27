Nyesom Wike, Rivers state governor has reacted to the exit of Peter Obi, a former Anambra governor from PDP

Governor Wike said even if Obi had remained in the PDP, he couldn't have won the party's presidential ticket

Obi resigned his membership of the PDP and also ended his presidential ambition on the platform of the party

FCT, Abuja - Governor Nyesom Wike of River state has said former presidential aspirant on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Peter Obi does not stand a chance of winning the party’s presidential primary if he had remained within its fold.

Speaking on Politics Today, a Channels Television programme, Wike said Obi's decision to leave the party did not come as a surprise to him.

Governor Wike seems to have an opinion on any issue concerning the PDP. Photo credit: Rivers state government

Source: Facebook

He said:

“What is he seeing that he did not see for how many years ago, 72 hours to the election, it’s now he’s seeing. A vice presidential candidate for the 2019 election. Someone can be the presidential candidate and still abandon their party and mess up.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“Who are those people that make PDP lose the election? Can you trust them you give them a ticket? It will not be funny enough to do something that will finish PDP.

“When we talk about character, it’s an issue. You can be the best economist, but without character, it doesn’t mean anything.

“Peter Obi leaving the party is not surprising to me and I know he knows no way he would have won the presidential primaries. Forget about what his DG is saying about money.

“Those that joined this party since 1998, we’ve never left the party. If it’s this party, it’s in our blood. It doesn’t matter what problems we have in the party, we have to be inside it to settle the problems.

“Integrity is very important in what you’re doing. There must be integrity. There must be a character, and I’ve told all delegates that they must be very careful.”

2023: Accord Party woos Peter Obi ahead of polls

Meanwhile, Vanguard newspaper reports that Chief Bartho Igwedibia, chairman Accord Party, Anambra, says the resignation of Obi from the PDP has become a blessing in disguise for smaller parties in the state.

According to him, the exit of Obi from the PDP is like a thunderbolt to his former party, but a very joyous development for smaller parties like Accord in the state.

2023: Goodluck Jonathan Describes Ongoing Party Primaries as a Mess

In a related development, former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has condemned the ongoing party primaries ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Jonathan made the comment on Thursday, May 26 in Abuja at a book launch titled “Political Party Governance” authored by Dr. Mohammed Wakil, a former Minister of state, power.

He said it was disgraceful to induce delegates to get their votes and then request for refund after failing to secure tickets.

2023: Ex-APC Presidential Aspirant Says Election Primaries Should be Postponed

On his part, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim has warned that the plots and partisan interests trailing the confusion currently being created by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) must not be allowed to endanger the conduct of the poll.

Olawepo-Hashim, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) made this known in a statement from his media office sent to Legit.ng on Saturday, May 21.

The former presidential aspirant explained that the looming danger stems from the tight schedule of primaries imposed on political parties by the country’s political umpire.

Source: Legit.ng