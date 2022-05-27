A support group rooting for Peter Obi in 2023 has thanked the former governor of Anambra state for dumping the PDP

The group said it had earlier advised Obi to dump the party for another platform in his quest to succeed President Buhari

The coalition said with Obi heeding its call and dumping the party, PDP has automatically lost about 15 million votes

FCT, Abuja - The Coalition for Peter Obi’s Presidential Aspiration has commended the former governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi, for listening to its request to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying the party has automatically lost about 15 million votes.

The organisation in a statement, on Thursday, May 26 issued after the official announcement of Peter Obi’s defection from the PDP, urged the former governor to form alliance with credible Nigerians and run for president in 2023.

Peter Obi dumped the PDP citing certain actions which he said are at variance with his principles. Photo credit: @PeterObi

The group added that Peter Obi, as a decent man, would not play the type of transactional politics going on in the PDP and that was why he was wise to have dumped the party.

The statement, signed by the group’s chairman, Marcel Ngogbehei, and seen by Legit.ng, read in part:

“We are delighted that the former governor of Anambra, Peter Obi, listened to the request of his 23 support groups to dump the Peoples Democratic Party, following the shenanigans going on inside the party ahead of the party’s presidential primary.

“With the recent development, it is obvious that the PDP has automatically lost 15 million votes because of Peter Obi’s decision to dump the party.

“We, therefore, urge Peter Obi to look for Nigerians of like minds and vie to be president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the forthcoming 2023 general election.”

2023: Labour Party in talks with Peter Obi, says Pat Utomi

Meanwhile, Professor Pat Utomi, one of the political stakeholders in the country has said that the Labour Party (LP) is in touch with a former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi.

Daily Trust newspaper reports that Utomi confirmed to newsmen at the LP National Secretariat in Abuja on Thursday, May 27 that he was one of those in touch with Obi, to pitch a tent with the party.

2023: Wike says Peter Obi wouldn’t have won PDP presidential primary

On his part, Nyesom Wike, Rivers state governor has said Obi didn't stand a chance of winning the PDP presidential primary if he had remained in the party.

Speaking on Politics Today, a Channels Television programme, Wike said Obi's decision to leave the party did not come as a surprise to him.

He also said the former governor of Anambra state has never won any election since he joined the PDP.

2023: Goodluck Jonathan describes ongoing party primaries as a mess

In a related development, former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has condemned the ongoing party primaries ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Jonathan made the comment on Thursday, May 26 in Abuja at a book launch titled “Political Party Governance” authored by Dr. Mohammed Wakil, a former Minister of state, power.

He said it was disgraceful to induce delegates to get their votes and then request for refund after failing to secure tickets.

