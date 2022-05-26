The PDP in Cross River has been asked to refund the money used in purchasing nomination for one of its aspirants, Wilfred Bonse

The request came from Bonse himself on Wednesday, May 25, while he spoke on the party being evasive with some development

Bonse has also withdrawn his ambition to become a senator in the state, hence his call for a refund of the money

Cross River - Wilfred Bonse, a senatorial aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River, has pulled out from the race.

Bonse has also asked the opposition party to refund the N21 million that he paid to get the expression of interest and nomination forms, The Nation reports.

Bonse in a chat with journalists on Wednesday, May 26, said he would not have made this request if he had been given a fair chance at the PDP primary.

He said that instead of his expectation he has been put in the dark about major happenings in the party.

He stated:

“I am requesting the party to refund the sum of N21 million I paid for the expression of interest and nomination forms I bought.

“If I had, for instance, been given a fair chance to participate in the primary, and I lost, I will not have had an issue. But then, I am being stonewalled at every point.”

Anxiety as armed security operatives take over Cross River Assembly

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Police Force on Tuesday, March 22, took over all routes leading to the premises of Cross River state House of Assembly.

Different units of the police including the anti-kidnapping, cultism squad and regular policemen all armed took positions as early as 6am.

According to eyewitnesses, the presence of armed securty operatives was seen inside the premises of the Assembly. It was gathered that some of the policemen were also spotted standing close to Governor Ben Ayade’s office.

Their presence followed the Federal High Court ruling on Monday, March 21, sacking 20 lawmakers in the state for defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Justice Taiwo Taiwo sacked 18 lawmakers from the state and two in the House of Representatives.

