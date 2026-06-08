A Nigerian lady who attended the burial of popular content creator Monique Pearls has shared her experience online

In a now-viral video posted on TikTok, the lady lamented seeing the body of the late content creator being buried underground

The heartbroken lady wished that the late Monique had not died, but she comforted herself with the saying that nobody could question God

A Nigerian lady who attended the burial of the late content creator Monique Pearls recounted her experience on social media after the funeral.

The lady expressed deep sorrow as she reflected on the moment the late creator was lowered into the grave.

Lady in tears at Monique Pearls' burial. Photo credit: @femsure/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady shares experience at Monique Pearls' burial

The lady, who posted under the handle @femsure on TikTok, uploaded a video that circulated online.

In the clip she recalled how she had considered herself strong before witnessing the burial.

The sight of the casket being placed underground affected her more than she anticipated.

She spoke about the pain she felt at knowing the late Monique would no longer be visible to her family and followers.

The lady conveyed that she viewed the death as a loss that carried more weight than any other grief she had known.

She also addressed those she believed wished ill for the late creator during her lifetime.

The lady stated that she understood the burial was the outcome such individuals had hoped for.

Despite her anguish, she found solace in her belief that Monique had passed into a better place after death.

She expressed confidence that the late creator rested peacefully and that her spirit was in heaven.

The lady prayed for Monique and referred to her as a beloved family member whose absence was deeply felt.

She lamented the tragedy of the situation and admitted that she wished it had never occurred.

Lady reacts after attending Monique Pearls' burial. Photo credit: @femsure/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

However, she accepted that the event was beyond human control and that questioning God was not appropriate.

In her words:

"I was thinking I'm a strong woman until I saw Monique Pearls going 6 feet under the ground and we will not see it again. There's no any other pain bigger than this. I know this is what wicked people wants to be seeing about her. All I know is she's in heaven and in a better place. I know you are in haven resting well with Dey lord even if we are in pain and miss a beautiful soul like you our family member. Chii. Monique_pearls. I wish this never ever happened but we can’t question God."

Reactions as lady speaks about Monique Pearls' burial

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Christabel Eyaife said:

"So nobody wants to give us closure abt what happen to her? This is so sad."

@AdaezeEnyioma said:

"Her birthday picture was what they now used as her obituary picture. Family members this is hard oooooo."

@Mira reacted:

"How I hate that word she’s in heaven a better place it breaks my soul. I mean the fact that this person won’t be seen againnn oh God hard pill to swallow."

@Lowkee added:

"Omo, this life ehnn. Person nor even know the year wey e go die. E just belike say if person survive each year na big testimony. No wonder people dey dance wetin nor good for crossover night. It's truly a privilege!!! May her soul rest in peace."

See the post below:

TikTok content creator Monica dies at 30

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a popular Nigerian TikTok personality based in Abuja died in May 2026 at 30, according to a statement from her relatives.

Known for sharing heartfelt clips about family life and raising a young girl she brought from her hometown, she had gathered a dedicated audience over time.

Source: Legit.ng