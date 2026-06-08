A Nigerian lady has shared her excitement with social media users after graduating with a second class upper degree

In a now-viral video posted via the TikTok app, she recalled the sacrifices that she made to succeed academically

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to congratulate her

A Nigerian lady celebrated her academic achievement online after she completed her university degree.

She posted a video that attracted attention as she recalled the journey that led to her graduation.

UNIPORT graduate shares her academic journey online. Photo credit: @AngelIjay/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady graduates with second class upper degree

In the clip she appeared in her graduation attire and spoke about the effort she invested to obtain the qualification.

She spoke about the journey as one that demanded personal sacrifice and determination.

Identified by the handle @AngelIjay on TikTok, she uploaded the footage which quickly circulated on the platform.

She outlined the difficulties she faced while studying and emphasised the challenges that marked her path to success.

She mentioned walking long distances to attend lectures and spending time in evening classes after regular hours.

The graduate also spoke about the emotional strain she endured, noting that tears became a frequent part of her nights during that period.

According to her, prayer formed a central part of how she coped with the pressure and uncertainty surrounding her studies.

In her words:

"All the things I did. Graduating with a second class uppper. All the things I did treking, night class, crying every night, praying fr this degree."

UNIPORT graduate recounts four things she did to bag good result. Photo credit: @AngelIjay/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as lady graduates with second class upper

Viewers who watched the video on TikTok responded with messages of support and admiration in the comments section.

Many users expressed acknowledged the resilience she demonstrated throughout her academic programme.

@Cutie said:

"Your dress is beautiful, congratulations."

@B luv said:

"Congratulations."

@Raga wrote:

"Congratulations."

@PRECIOUS added:

"Girlll."

@thatgaly said:

"Pity us wey be undergraduate."

@Angel Asekomhe wrote:

"I’m her PA guys."

@Derbie.c said:

"My beautiful baby."

@Big Steph said:

"Carrry ur advice go front Biko."

@Glorious added:

"Congratulations girl."

@Nan commented:

"Later we go reply those of una weh graduate with second class upper and first class weh still never get work!"

@notmyfaultilovekdramas said:

"Na who department never show shege go think say who graduate with 2:2 no get sense."

See the post below:

Third class graduate bags first class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young man who graduated from the university with a third class in law celebrated his latest academic achievement.

He shared how he got a first-class in the Nigerian Law School despite finishing with a third-class from the university.

Lady graduates with first class from UNIPORT

In another news, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady expressed joy as she finally concluded her studies at the University of Port Harcourt with a first-class.She shared her achievements and how she was able to graduate with a first-class degree in foreign languages and literature.

The intelligent lady shared her CGPA and mentioned the leadership roles she attained as a student in UNIPORT.

Source: Legit.ng