Three passengers confirmed dead following Warri–Itakpe train derailment in Agbor, Delta State

Emergency response teams are on-site, providing assistance and support to affected individuals

Nigerians expressed mixed reactions and condolences as investigations into the cause of the incident began

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Agbor, Delta State - The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has confirmed the tragic death of three passengers following the derailment of a train on the Warri–Itakpe Train Service.

The tragic incident occurred on Monday, June 8, 2026, at Agbor, Delta State.

NRC said that emergency response teams and relevant authorities are currently at the scene attending to the situation and providing necessary assistance.

As reported by Channels Television, the NRC Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Kayode Opeifa, made this known in a statement while confirming the derailment.

“The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) confirms that an incident involving the Warri–Itakpe Train Service (WITS) occurred today.

“Emergency response teams and relevant authorities are currently at the scene attending to the situation and providing necessary assistance.”

Opeifa added that:

“The Corporation is closely monitoring developments, and a detailed statement will be issued as soon as more information becomes available.”

According to the Presidency, rescue and emergency response operations were immediately activated, and all passengers on board were accounted for

"Sadly, three fatalities have been confirmed at this time. Relevant authorities continue to assess the full circumstances surrounding the incident, while support is being provided to affected passengers.

"The thoughts and prayers of all Nigerians are with the victims and their loved ones."

Nigerians react as Warri–Itakpe train derails

@Tfkannouncement

To think I was to use the train to Warri Today but didn't and used a bus instead.

@DorbPablo

We look forward to more updates on what might have caused it. God comfort the affected ones.

@adeyemidev

Some people don’t want the railway to work in Nigeria.

@sammyniran2008

May God continue to keep us all.

@DirectorOhi_HQ

Give us LAGOS to ABUJA to KADUNA direct rail

Abuja-Kaduna train derails

Recall that a passenger train travelling from Abuja, the nation's capital, to Kaduna derailed on Tuesday, August 26, 2025.

It was gathered that the train derailed shortly after the train departed Abuja around 11 a.m., en route to Kaduna.

Legit.ng reports that the train derails when it goes off its designated tracks, causing chaos due to several factors.

6 injured in Abuja-Kaduna train derailment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a tragic incident occurred after a train travelling from Abuja to Kaduna derailed after reportedly missing a point.

The Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) confirmed the derailment and noted that no death was recorded but six people sustained injuries.

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has also commenced investigations into the unfortunate accident.

Source: Legit.ng