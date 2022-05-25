Labaran Maku earlier stated that his return to the PDP to contest the governorship seat would take Nasarawa state from the ruling All Progressives Congress’ control in the 2023 election

In a twist, the governorship hopeful has withdrawn from Nasarawa state gubernatorial race citing personal reasons for his decision

The northern politician assured that he would release an official statement to further confirm his latest move

Labaran Maku, former minister of information, who recently joined the Nasarawa state governorship race on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has withdrawn from the race hours into the commencement of the governorship primary election, The Punch reports.

Speaking on Wednesday, May 25, at the venue of the PDP primary in Nasarawa Local Government Area of the state, the former APGA chieftain Maku said he had wide consultations with friends and associates including stakeholders of the party before deciding to withdraw from the contest.

Hon. Labaran Maku withdraw from the PDP gubernatorial race.

Source: Facebook

Maku cited reasons

When asked to know the reason for his withdrawal from the contest, the former Minister of Information said his decision was best known to him, assuring that he would release an official statement on the matter, The Nation report also indicated.

Legit.ng gathered that the three aspirants contesting the governorship position on the platform of the PDP; David Ombugadu, Nuhu Amgbazo and Labaran Maku had during a meeting at the party’s secretariat in Lafia, agreed to accept the outcome of the primary election and work together in order to defeat the incumbent governor, Abdullahi Sule in 2023.

