Adamawa - The Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintri has won the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primaries in the state.

The state governor won with a total of 663 of the 668 votes, with five of the votes declared void, Channels TV reports.

The Adamawa claimed 663 votes out of 668 (Photo: Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri)

Major boost for Atiku, as governor Fintiri backs presidential ambition

Meanwhile, Fintiri had called for the support of ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar for the presidential ticket of the PDP.

Fintiri made this call on Sunday, April 3 on his return to Yola the state capital after three weeks’ absence from the state.

The governor described Atiku as the best fit for the party, stating that his influence and pedigree pose a greater threat to the ruling APC.

He however disclosed that he is setting up a personal team to foster the campaign train of the ex-Vice President.

PDP floors APC, wins 21 chairmanship seats in Adamawa LGA elections

Recall that the PDP had won big in Adamawa state as all its candidates in the Saturday, April 9, local government election recorded victory.

The opposition party defeated the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), and won all the 21 seats in the LG election conducted in the state.

Isa Shettima, the chairman of the Adamawa State Independent Electoral Commission (ADSIEC), announced the result of the election on Sunday, April 10, in Yola.

Shettima said two parties, the PDP and the APC, contested the election.

He said:

“Having satisfied the requirements of the law and highest votes score, the candidates of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have won the all 21 local government council elections."

Atiku reacts

Speaking on the election in a statement on Sunday, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar said the PDP’s victory shows that the party is the preferred choice of Nigerians.

