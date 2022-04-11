The Opposition party, PDP has recorded a landslide victory in the just concluded local government elections in Adamawa state

PDP won all the seats in the 21 local government areas of the state, defeating the ruling party, APC

Meanwhile, the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar who in reaction to the development disclosed the victory recorded by the PDP showed the return of the party into power

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won big in Adamawa state as all its candidates in the Saturday, April 9, local government election recorded victory.

The opposition party defeated the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), and won all the 21 seats in the LG election conducted in the state, The Cable reports.

Isa Shettima, the chairman of the Adamawa State Independent Electoral Commission (ADSIEC), announced the result of the election on Sunday, April 10, in Yola.

Shettima said two parties, the PDP and All Progressives Congress (APC), contested the election.

He said:

“Having satisfied the requirements of the law and highest votes score, the candidates of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have won the all 21 local government council elections."

Atiku reacts

Speaking on the election in a statement on Sunday, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar said the PDP’s victory shows that the party is the preferred choice of Nigerians.

He took to his official page and shared a post:

“The outcome of the weekend’s Local Government Elections in Adamawa State confirms the resurgence of the PDP and the preference of its policies by the citizens."

Major boost for Atiku, as governor Fintiri backs presidential ambition

The incumbent governor of Adamawa state, Ahmadu Fintiri has called for the support of ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar for the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Fintiri made this call on Sunday, April 3 on his return to Yola the state capital after three weeks’ absence from the state.

The governor described Atiku as the best fit for the party, stating that his influence and pedigree pose a greater threat to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

Anambra PDP in crisis over congress

Meanwhile, the Anambra chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are in serious crisis over staging the party's state congress.

Emerging reports revealed that the continuous crisis within the PDP in Anambra is being masterminded by some members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

Legit.ng gathered that these allegations were leveled at the NWC by some of the party elders and stakeholders in the state.

