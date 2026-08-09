International students at the University face major changes as the Department of Homeland Security introduces new visa restrictions

The long-standing “duration of status” model will be replaced with a stricter “admit until date” system, limiting stays to four years before renewal

Experts warn the new rules could significantly affect flexibility for undergraduates, graduate students, and especially Ph.D. candidates whose programmes often exceed the new limits

The Office of International Affairs (OIA) recently hosted a webinar to explain how new visa restrictions from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will affect international students at the University.

The changes, set to take effect on September 15, 2026, mark a significant shift in how student visas are managed.

New US Visa Restrictions: What International Students Need to Know

Source: Twitter

DHS final rule: From D/S to AUD

For decades, international students have entered the U.S. under the duration of status (D/S) model, which allowed them to stay for as long as they were enrolled in an academic programme. The new rule replaces this with the admit until date (AUD) model, limiting F and J visa holders to a maximum of four years before requiring renewal.

According to ChicagoMaroon, DHS stated the change is aimed at preventing students from enrolling in multiple programmes simply to maintain legal status. However, only 2,100 such cases were identified among millions of F-1 visa holders since 2000.

Key dates and transition rules

Students entering before September 15 will keep D/S until their programme ends, but no later than November 14, 2030. They cannot travel abroad during this time.

Students entering after September 15 will receive AUD status, valid for up to four years and 30 days after arrival. Extensions must be filed with USCIS if more time is needed.

AUD may be shortened if a student’s passport expires before their programme ends.

Reduced grace period and educational limits

The new rules also reduce the grace period for F visa holders from 60 days to 30 days after completing their programme.

Undergraduates: Cannot transfer schools or change majors during their first year. At UChicago, students typically declare majors only after the first year, so this restriction could affect flexibility.

Graduate students: Prohibited from changing programmes or transferring schools at any point. Nick Seamons, OIA Executive Director, explained: “Moving forward, we do not expect that flexibility to exist, and you may be restricted to simply completing the MPP as you were admitted.”

Restrictions on second degrees

All F-1 visa holders will be prohibited from pursuing a second degree at the same level or enrolling in a new programme at the same or lower level. For example, a student completing a master’s degree cannot enrol in another master’s, bachelor’s, or certificate programme.

Impact on Ph.D. students

Ph.D. students are expected to be most affected, as their programmes often exceed the four-year AUD limit. The national median time to complete a Ph.D. in 2024 was 5.7 years. Students nearing their AUD will need to apply for an extension of status (EOS) through OIA and USCIS.

Optional practical training (OPT)

Graduating students applying for Optional Practical Training (OPT) will face different requirements depending on their visa status:

Students under D/S graduating in academic year 2026–27 can apply for OPT without EOS if they remain in the U.S. and submit their application by March 2027.

Students under AUD must apply for EOS before their authorised stay expires if they need extra time for OPT.

On-campus employment and curricular practical training, such as internships or research, remain unaffected.

The DHS final rule allows for certain provisions to be delayed by up to two years if implementation proves difficult. OIA is awaiting further clarification from DHS, the State Department, and USCIS. A dedicated webpage is being developed to provide updates.

Source: Legit.ng