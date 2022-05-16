A former Governor of Kano state, Sen Rabiu Kwankwaso, joined the 2023 presidential election on the platform of the New Nigeria Peoples Party

Buba Galadima, a former member of the board of trustees (BoT) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), says Rabiu Kwankwaso is the unopposed presidential hopeful of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Galadima disclosed the former Kano governor is the only person who purchased the presidential nomination form of the NNPP, The Cable reports.

The one-time ally of President Muhammadu Buhari added that the growing prominence of NNPP is making other political parties jittery.

Buba Galadima said only Kwankwaso bought the form to become NNPP's presidential candidate. Photo credit: Kwankwasiyya Kundila Youth Forum

He said:

“There are only two political parties in Nigeria today: NNPP and the rest. It is the winning party.

“It is 22 years old but reinvented two months ago. We’ve seen [shivers] across the spines of all those that you fear because they know that our candidate will be the next president of Nigeria, God willing.”

When asked to name the candidate, Galadima said:

“We have our forms, we have closed the sale of forms. Only one person bought the form to become president, so he is unopposed."

Sunday Aniebonam's earlier position regarding NNPP's presidential ticket

The assertion of Galadima runs contrary to an earlier comment by Boniface Aniebonam, NNPP pioneer national chairman and founder.

Aniebonam had earlier said three aspirants have indicated their intention to vie for the presidential ticket of the party.

He had said:

“NNPP is open for any Nigerian man that has divine calling to lead Nigeria at this critical [period]. Once it is within the time frame, the door is open."

“At least three persons have shown intention to contest the presidency on the platform of NNPP. I have seen their posters. One is from the north, one from the south-east and another from the south-west. We expect more.”

Aniebonam also noted that the party is open to credible aspirants whose dream is to create a new Nigeria.

Kano APC crisis takes fresh turn as Ganduje’s chief of staff joins Shekarau’s faction NNPP

Ali Makoda, who was until Friday, May 13, the Chief of Staff to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state, has dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

He confirmed this development to Daily Trust via a text message on Saturday, May 14.

He is the latest bigwig of the APC in Kano to join the fast-rising NNPP.

PDP: Nine assembly members defect to NNPP

In another development, no fewer than nine members of the Kano state parliament on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have defected to the NNPP.

The announcement of defection was made by the spokesperson of the assembly, Uba Abdullahi via a statement issued on Friday, May 6.

The legislators who crossed from the PDP to the NNPP have written to the Speaker of the Assembly intimating him of their defection.

It was gathered that the legislators who defected were aggrieved members of the party who were involved in the leadership tussle within the party both at the state and national level.

