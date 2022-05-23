A former managing director of FSB international bank, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen has revealed the personality Nigeria needs to turn things around for the better

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the presidential hopeful urged the aspirants not to play games with the country's affairs

Hayatu-Deen disclosed he is fully prepared to rule the country and make a difference, based on his background and experience as an economist, banker and a strategic planner

Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, a former managing director of the now-defunct FSB International Bank, says Nigeria needs a president who understands how to run a thriving economy.

Hayatu-Deen, a presidential hopeful on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), made this assertion on Sunday, May 22, at a media parley in Lagos, The Cable reports.

He said Nigeria has been governed by politicians who do not understand the economy which is why people do not have basic access to the basic needs of life.

Hayatu-deen said as an economist he knew what was needed to kick-start the economy and ensure Nigerians smiled again. Photo credit: Mohammed Hayatu-Deen Support group

Source: Facebook

He said:

“Nigeria needs people who understand what the microeconomic conditions of the country are.

“This is not the time for politics, this is the time for getting people who know what it takes, who understands what makes an economy successful. These are unique times in our history that requires very unique and different kind of managers to fix the country.”

According to the economist, it is a miracle that Nigeria is still standing despite that several indicators show that the country’s economy is struggling.

Hayatu-Deen speaks on the way forward for Nigeria

While calling on the media to enhance its social responsibility, Hayatu-Deen said the country must be well structured to work optimally.

Hayatu-Deen affirmed:

“My aim is to help my nation. No one would accuse me of being a bystander and didn’t join in trying to salvage the nation when it was burning.”

