Segun Adewale on Monday night, May 23, defeated Yomi Ogungbe to pick the PDP's ticket to contest the Lagos West Senatorial District seat at the primary election

Daniel Ugo-Unibaiye, the Returning Officer, while announcing the result, said that due process was followed during the primaries

Adewale after the exercise thanked the delegates for voting for him and pledged to work with members of the party to win the secondary election

Otunba Segun Adewale popularly referred to as Aeroland has emerged as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 2023 senatorial candidate.

The politician who polled 264 votes to emerge winner at the party’s primaries has declared that all hands need be on deck to wrest power from the ruling party.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng, Adewale noted that he having emerged the candidate of the party will work assiduously, to ensure other aspirants not so favoured are brought into the fold to ensure the required synergy at the poll for better delivery.

Segun Adewale emerges as Lagos West PDP senatorial candidate.

Adewale makes promises

Adewale opined that internal wrangling within the PDP is counterproductive, as the task ahead demands a united and formidable front to come out victorious.

He said:

“What I intend doing is total reconciliation especially with the aspirant contesting the seat with me in the person of Hon. Yomi Ogungbe. I need to meet with him and ensure we settle our differences before moving to the main elections, because if we don’t come together and work as a team there is no way anybody can win APC in Lagos.

“You can remember, if Tinubu can go to the national and work for Buhari and Buhari won twice it is not going to be easy, unseating that same person in Lagos. So for us to go out to the field to contest against APC we have to tidy up all the differences in the house, that is what I am doing first."

Adewale task party leaders

He charged the electorates to get registered and make good use of their votes.

He said:

“To the electorates they’ve seen it all, a lot of people are suffering now, they need to just get registered and go and vote on that day next year.

"It is not enough for them to vote they have to stay and secure their votes, that is the way things can get better in Nigeria, it is not enough to go on WhatsApp platform and be talking about desired changes on social media. You have to participate in politics and governance for us to see a new Nigeria."

Adewale appreciated party stakeholders

"I really want to thank God for that because I really did not put much effort compared to 2015 and I am getting results.

"I want to also thank my leader Chief Bode George for giving me the opportunity and Olajide Adediran (Jandor) for going all out and giving me the opportunity to work with him. I also want to thank my sister here, Hon Rita Orji because I say I am not really interested in contesting this time because of the different tendencies in our party.

“A lot of people are fighting but she kept encouraging me. Now this is the first hurdle I am crossing, I am so overwhelmed and I thank God."

The election

It was gathered that each local government has delegates in tandem with the number of wards therein to elect the PDP candidate for the 2023 polls.

The two aspirants who jostled the Senatorial seat are Otunba Segun Adewale (Aeroland) and Mr. Yomi Ogungbe.

Five INEC officials were on the ground at the venue of the primaries to supervise the process.

Three delegates came from each ward across the ten local governments that constitute the Senatorial District this includes Agege, Alimosho, Amuwo-Odofin, Ajeromi Ifelodun, Badagry, Ikeja, Ifako-Ijaiye, Mushin, Oshodi Isolo and Ojo.

