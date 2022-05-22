Southeast presidential aspirants on the platform of the All Progressives Congress are currently in a closed-door meeting.

Daily Trust reports that the aspirants from the southeast extraction are having a meeting at the Abuja residence of a former governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha.

Although the details of the meeting which was said to have started at about 3.45 pm are not yet known, an aide to the former governor revealed that the agenda is focused on picking a consensus candidate among the aspirants from the zone.

The aide said:

”Southeast is serious about producing President of this country this time around. This makes our leaders to convene this meeting in order to have a common ground.

"I can assure you that the zone will push forward an aspirant who is nationally acceptable."

Those in attendance include a former minister of science and technology, Ogbonnaya Onu; former minister of state for education, Emeka Nwajiuba; a former Senate president, Ken Nnamani; Okorocha and the only female aspirant in the party, Uju Ohanenye.

It was also gathered that the governor of Ebonyi state, who had earlier declared his interest to contest the seat of president is yet to arrive at the meeting venue.

