Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has been accused of planning to disrupt the governorship primary election process in Abia PDP

The governor was specifically accused of imposing non-elected ad-hoc delegates to supervise the forthcoming party primaries

A group, a PDP gubernatorial aspirant, and a former youth secretary of Ohaneze Ndigbo have all condemned the action of the governor

Umuahia - A coalition of concerned groups in Abia have cautioned Governor Okezie Ikpeazu against imposing nonelected ad-hoc delegates to supervise the forthcoming party primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng, the groups who operate under the umbrella of Oganihu Ndi Abia expressed their displeasure at the plans of the governor.

Mayor Igbokwe, a leading governorship aspirant in the state says the action of the governor is unacceptable.

Source: Facebook

According to them, his actions can lead to mass defection and the end of the PDP in Abia state if any unpopular candidate is foisted as the party's flag bearer in the coming gubernatorial elections.

The group's demand is coming after Governor Ikpeazu was said to have gotten an ex-parte order affirming only those loyal to him as ad-hoc delegates for the recently held state House of Assembly, and House of Representatives primaries.

According to documents presented by Oganihu Ndi Abia, the court order was presented just days before the primaries giving other aspirants little or no time to respond to the matter.

Meanwhile, Mayor Lucky Igbokwe, a frontline gubernatorial aspirant under the PDP, and Chukwudi Ibegbu, a former youth secretary of Ohaneze Ndigbo have expressed their displeasure at the purported actions of the governor.

Igbokwe said:

"This primary process lacks credibility, is illegal, and is unacceptable. It is a charade and I fear as a direct fallout of this, our party may witness a mass exodus of members.''

Going further, he stated that while he has been ready to serve the people all his life, saying:

"If the foundation of the party is faulty, the building will ultimately collapse. The process leading up to this exercise is faulty, hence, my rooted doubts."

