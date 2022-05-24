The family of Dr. Edozie Aroh has been thrown into mourning following the sudden death of the former Anambra commissioner

His wife through a Facebook post disclosed that Aroh slumped and died in their house on Thursday

Meanwhile, he was in the forefront of the one million man match for Peter Obi for president as he served as a commissioner under him

The former commissioner for Youth Development, Dr. Edozie Aroh popularly referred to as MAYOR slumped and died in Anambra state on Thursday, May 19.

The wife through a Facebook post disclosed he slumped in their house.

Legit.ng gathered that the former commissioner who served under Peter Obi's administration was one of the best brains that contributed immensely to the successful implementation of the ANIDS work plan of the former governor which was largely considered to be very impactful.

Former Anambra commissioner Edozie Aroh passes on. Photo credit: Edozie O Aroh, Debola Odubonojo Okay Aroh

Source: Facebook

Aroh's journey into politics

He was a member of the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) until His Excellency Mr Peter Obi left the party for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He joined PDP considering that he shares the same political ideology with the former governor and has remained firm and unwavering ever since.

He was in the forefront of the 1m man match for Peter Obi for president as he served as a commissioner under him.

Unknown gunmen be*head lawmaker representing Soludo’s local govt area

Legit.ng had earlier reported that unknown gunmen be*headed Okechukwu Okoye, the lawmaker representing Governor Charles Soludo’s state constituency in Anambra House of Assembly.

Okoye, who represents Aguata 2 Constituency in the state, was abducted alongside his aide, Cyril Chiegboka, on Sunday, May 15 along Aguluzigbo road, Anaocha local government area of the state.

His head was said to have been dumped at a motor park in Amichi, a community in Nnewi South local government area of the state on Saturday, May 21 six days after he was abducted.

Report exposes man behind unknown gunmen in southeast, group’s real name

In a related development, a media report has revealed that the unknown gunmen terrorising the southeast region are known as the Fallen Angels or Auto Pilot group.

According to the report, the group is made up of dissidents in the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The report noted that the Fallen Angels are largely made up of former members of IPOB – some expelled members, some disgruntled members, and others who could not endure the discipline (and sometimes, highhandedness) embodied in the command and control structure of IPOB.

Source: Legit.ng