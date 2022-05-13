The PDP New Generation is making a case for youth inclusion in the affairs of the Peoples Democratic Party

The group urged the leadership of the party to carry young Nigerians in the Peoples Democratic Party along

The youth forum also vowed to mobilise 5 million voters for the PDP ahead of the 2023 general elections

FCT, Abuja - The PDP New Generation has called on the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to ensure youth inclusion in the party's national convention planning committee.

The demand was made in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Friday, May 13 by the Director General of the group, Audu Mahmood.

PDP New Generation called for youth inclusion in the national convention planning committee of the PDP. Photo credit: @pdpnewgen

Part of the statement read:

“As we congratulate the appointed executives of the national convention organising committee, we use this medium to also call for youth inclusion. The youths of the PDP are willing and ready to participate and contribute in the political process of our great party.

“The PDP New Generation pass a ‘Vote of Confidence’ on the ability of the National Working Committee under the chairmanship of Sen. Dr. Iyorchia Ayu to lead our Party to victory in the 2023 general elections.

“The PDP is known for conducting organised and peaceful convention and congresses, we want to use this opportunity to speak to our delegates across the 36 states and the FCT; to vote for their choice, conscience and the best candidates in forth coming national convention and state primaries.

“We are optimistic that the long awaited national convention schedule for 28th May 2022, will make a history as the best.

“The PDP New Generation with a campaign tagged ‘OPERATION RESCUE NIGERIA’ have embarked on a mission to mobilize Nigerian youths to #JoinPDP #GetPVC #VotePDP.

“With a structure and thousands of registered members spreading across the 36 states of NIgeria including FCT, the PDP New Generation will canvass and ensure that at least five million young men and women across the country vote in favor of our great party in the 2023 general election.”

