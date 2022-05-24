A group of young northern Nigeria have vented their discomfort over the incessant killing of their kinsmen in the southeastern past of Nigeria

Making reference to Anambra where there have been a series of attack by members of IPOB/ESN, the group says Governor Soludo should be able to do better

The group has warned that a continuation of such killings might force them into taking legal actions against Soludo

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has sounded a word of warning to governors of the southeast to take urgent steps to "end the killing of innocent northerners or face the legal consequences of their inaction".

Rising from its emergency meeting in Kaduna, the AYCF, in a media statement signed by its national president, Alhaji Yerima Shettima said the murder of northerners working or trading in the Southeast at the slightest opportunity was a totally unacceptable act of undue provocation.

Governor Charles Soludo recently met with detained IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu to discuss the incessant in Anambra state by his members. Photo: (Charles Soludo)

Arewa group labels Soludo a disappointment

The group said it was expecting Governor Soludo of Anambra to use his exposure in governance and management to tackle the killings, but he seemed to have been a disappointment.

The group said:

"The fact that the governors of the Southeast are the Chief Security Officers of their States but do nothing to stop the unprovoked killing of Northerners presupposes an ethnic cleansing agenda and we condemn it, in whatever guise - IPOB attack or ESN."

According to the statement, the killing of a mother and the baby she cuddled as well as the Christian aircraft engineer of northern extraction means the life of our own people is no longer valued in the Southeast, where IPOB, ESN, and so-called unknown gunmen are doing as they please as non-state actors, unhindered.

The group said:

"Silence of these governors, despite the brutal attacks on our sons and daughters in the Southeast, must be stopped now and we want to sound our note of warning, that no Nigerian has the monopoly of violence and that Northerners' respect for the rule of law should never be taken as a weakness."

Unknown gunmen behead lawmaker representing Soludo’s LGA

In another related event, an unknown gunmen has killed one Okechukwu Okoye, the lawmaker representing Governor Soludo’s state constituency in Anambra House of Assembly.

Okoye, who represents Aguata 2 Constituency in the state, was abducted alongside his aide, Cyril Chiegboka, on Sunday, May 15, along Aguluzigbo road, Anaocha local government area of the state.

His head was said to have been dumped at a motor park in Amichi, a community in Nnewi South local government area of the state on Saturday, May 21, six days after he was abducted.

IPOB: Delta state government places security agencies on red alert

Meanwhile, Delta state government has placed all security agencies in the state on red alert following the activities of unknown gunmen in recent times.

The state commissioner for information, Charles Aniagwu, disclosed this while briefing journalists on the outcome of the state executive council meeting in Asaba on Thursday, May 19.

Aniagwu also said the federal government should have handled the issue of the agitators more maturely.

