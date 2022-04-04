Abia state governorship aspirant, Mayor Lucky Igbokwe, says he will take the state to the most enviable heights Abians desire

Mayor Igbokwe made the comment when some of his friends purchased the PDP governorship nomination for him and presented it

The leading governorship aspirant stated that under his leadership, Abia will have a council of eminent personalities drawn from all strata of the society to help oversee its policies

Umuahia - A support group under the auspices of Concerned Friends of Mayor Lucky Igbokwe in Abuja has purchased the expression of interest and nomination forms for the businessman and philanthropist to contest the 2023 governorship election in Abia state on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

A key member of the group and chief whip of the Abia state House of Assembly, Hon. Kaycee Onuzuruike said the support is borne out of goodwill and a call to serve the good people of Abia state to the glory of God

Mayor Igbokwe receving the forms from the chief whip of the Abia state House of Assembly, Hon. Kaycee Onuzuruike. Photo credit: Mayor Luck Igbokwe media team

In his response, Mayor Lucky Igbokwe declared his interest to serve.

His words:

“My decision to run is borne out of hunger and desire to add value and impetus against the backdrop of the yearnings of the entire people of Abia state, who believe in the youths as an option and to take Abia to the much-desired place occasioned by their cries and wishes for good governance and inclusiveness and ensuring that Abia takes its rightful place in the comity of states.

“I decided to run following calls from stakeholders, including the downtrodden, traditional rulers, and eminent sons and daughters of Abia state, and to take up the gauntlet, to stand in the gap to shield our people from any form of hopelessness.

“Having seen the roles and contributions of our past leaders, there's no gainsaying that they have done their best, but I'm here to reinvigorate our spirits, minds, and souls to the much-vaunted dreams of our people for a better life.

“I have watched a common denominator in believing in the youths as it is said, that a state that carries along her youths prepares them for a better future.

“Without the efforts of the past leadership, however, it has become necessary that I bridge the gap, restore stability, and rebuild the confidence of our youths and the good people of our state.

“To that extent, I have joined in this race with my full chest, to say I appreciate other people who as well aspire for the same position, but however, I pledge that I offer a better option, to galvanize the young people, the men, and women of Abia state, to instill a sense of belonging in our administration, which will bring hope and pride to our people.”

Mayor Lucky Igbokwe getting the support of his mum through prayers. Photo credit: Mayor Luck Igbokwe media team

Mayor Igbokwe stated that he possesses the requisite skills and experience required to harness the vast resources in the southeast state for productive and developmental purposes.

According, he and his team are ready to turn around the fortunes of the state by revolutionising all the sectors of governance with a focus on the masses.

He added:

“If given the PDP ticket and elected governor, I will reposition Abia for economic prosperity by creating the enabling environment for industry to thrive, with a better approach to internally generated revenue that would reduce dependence on federation allocations.”

