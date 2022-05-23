Three governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are currently in a closed meeting with former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

They are Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Seyi Makinde (Oyo) and Samuel Ortom of Benue State, according to Daily Trust.

They arrived at Obasanjo’s Residence at OOPL 6:40pm in a long convoy and went straight into the meeting.

Source: Legit.ng