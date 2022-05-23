Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba says some of his fellow contenders for the APC presidential ticket are unsuitable for Nigeria’s current work plan

Nwajiuba, an Imo-born politician and lawyer, is the immediate past minister of state for education in the Buhari government

The 54-year old politician also stated that the southeast should produce the next president of the country

FCT, Abuja - Former minister of state for education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, has described the trio of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and Senator Ibikunle Amosun as unsuitable for Nigeria’s current work plan.

The trio are all contenders for the presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Nwajiuba, who is also a presidential hopeful, described the three contenders to the office of president as nice people.

But he insisted that it made no sense for anyone from the southwest to be pitching for the presidency of the country now, after former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s eight years in office and Osinbajo about to serve out another eight years as vice president.

The former minister told ThisDay newspaper:

“You may be a smart person in the 60s, but the knowledge of economy has moved beyond your era. You might have governed Lagos state before, but those people you trained are also doing fantastic.

“That, then, did not make the knowledge resident in only you. You could have great leaders like Asiwaju Tinubu or men like Ibikunle Amosun, even the vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, who by their nature are very nice persons, they might not be suitable for the work plan now.

“There are those, who mean well but being challenged by the age factor, like the former Senate president, Ken Nnamani. He is a lovely person, who has the interest of Nigerians at heart, but he may not be as strong as he used to be when he was in government. So, you must excuse him.

“The same thing applies to Ogbonnaya Onu, who also has the challenge of age. They are good men. We also have younger elements, like the governor of Kogi state, who, very agile in his 40s, but he has not garnered a nationalistic experience yet. He must be given room to grow.

“There are many constraints for different aspirants. We need somebody, who has the empathy, the energy, the enthusiasm, and exact understanding of the experiences and knowledge that are required.”

2023: I’m in the race to secure APC ticket, says Amosun

A former governor of Ogun state, Senator Ibikunle Amosun has dismissed claims that he is one of the pretenders and not contenders for the APC 2023 presidential ticket.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Saturday, May 21 by his media aide, Bola Adeyemi, Amosun declared that he is in the race to secure the APC presidential ticket.

He maintained that alignment with any other presidential aspirant as reported by some media houses is not part of his plan.

2023: Fayemi reveals why there are many APC presidential aspirants

In a related development, Governor Kayode Fayemi has revealed why there is so much interest by aspirants vying for the exalted seat of the presidency on the platform of the APC.

Fayemi who is among the aspirants said the development is because the APC is well placed to sweep the poll in the 2023 presidential poll.

Speaking while receiving members of the National Prosperity Movement from the northeast and northwest at his campaign office on Monday, May 9 in Abuja, Fayemi said the forthcoming general elections will be very much about the ruling party.

